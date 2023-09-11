"Hilariously tone deaf": RHONY fans slam season 14 cast for ganging up on Jenna Lyons in episode 9

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 aired a brand new episode this week. In the latest segment, episode 9, which aired on Sunday, September 10, 2023, Jenna Lyons opened up to the cast about her past after they vilified her once again.

As Jenna brought them all gifts, once again, Brynn noted that she often gave them presents instead of connecting with them, which prompted Jenna to open up about her past and how her late mother's disease contributed to her being as guarded as she is.

Fans took to social media to slam the rest of the cast for being on Jenna's case once again. One user, @lifebyolivia wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"The girls thinking there's an ulterior motive instead of realizing Jenna just gave them all of her leftover free swag from partnerships proves how hilariously tone deaf they are. #RHONY"

RHONY fans slam the cast for bullying Jenna Lyons in season 14 episode 9

In the latest episode of Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14, the cast was seen continuing their girls' trip in Anguilla. The trip so far, had not been relaxing or entirely fun for the cast due to Jenna Lyons traveling separately and other issues bubbling to the surface.

The drama didn't seem to end as the cast was once again after Jenna even though she tried doing something nice. Throughout the season, Jenna Lyons has been giving them presents, and the rest of the season 14 cast would make fun of them, either to her face or behind her back.

During the latest episode, Lyons reluctantly opened up about her past when Brynn Whitfield noted that she gives them gifts "instead of connecting."

Lyons told the cast:

"Yeah, I'm f*cking guarded. I have been f*cked so many times and that has nothing to do with you guys. And like, if that comes off as not wanting to participate or not wanting to try or not wanting to be a friend, I apologize. That's not my intention at all."

The season 14 cast member further told the others that she grew up in a "quiet house," opening up about her mother's severe Asperger's. Lyons added that since her mother was a piano teacher, they weren't allowed to talk or have the television on.

In a confessional, she further spoke about her mother's condition:

"I didn't know she had Asperger's and I didn't really know what was going on till I was 44. One of the things that is a side effect of my mother's disorder is like there's zero emotion --- zero. There is just (blank). When I was a kid, I didn't know anything else."

As she opened up, the RHONY cast members noted that her story helped them understand Lyons better. Jenna told them that they should just ask instead of assuming the worst.

Fans took to social media to support Jenna Lyons and slammed the RHONY season 14 cast for being too hard on her.

RHONY season 14 will return with a brand new episode next week on Sunday on Bravo.