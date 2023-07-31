“Leave her alone”: RHONY fans defend Jenna Lyons as the cast gangs up on her for sleeping at her house in season 14 episode 3

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, July 30, which featured the girls’ trip continue on their Hamptons trip. However, the cast was not happy with Jenna Lyons, who left Erin Lichy’s house the previous night to sleep in her own home since she had an early morning call.

The cast member returned the next morning and was ambushed by the other girls, who told her that the deal was to spend time together. While Jenna tried explaining that she didn’t want to disturb the party but wanted to get a good night’s sleep, the others continued to express their anger with the cast member and further blamed her for breakfast as well.

Fans took to social media to defend the RHONY cast member as the others ganged up on her and asked them to “leave her alone.”

Geekazoid @JiffyPopCulture #RHONY pic.twitter.com/dqehFPSoZR “Step off, grandma.” This whole scene had me SCREAMING at the TV. Why are these b*tches ganging up on Jenna like HS mean girls?! She had a 6:30AM call and y’all were screaming & blasting music. You can’t make your own breakfast w/o her?! GROW TF UP and leave her alone!

"Chill out": RHONY fans support Jenna for her decision to spend the night at her house in season 14 episode 3

In the latest episode of Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14, the rebooted cast was not happy with one of their own. While they all partied and danced the previous night, Jenna decided to head out and go home, which was 10 minutes away from Erin’s property. She didn’t want to disturb the rest of the cast but had to get up early the next morning for a meeting.

When Jenna came back the next morning, the cast was not happy with her as Erin said under her breath that she was getting angrier.

They asked the RHONY cast member how she slept and she told them that the storm didn’t make the night easier. She further pointed out that the room that Erin gave her was extremely cold and Jessel agreed. However, Ubah didn’t agree and noted that it was rude that Jenna left since Erin gave her the best room in the house.

Jenna tried explaining that she didn’t want to ruin the “vibe” but Ubah noted that she “killed the party” by leaving. Jenna told them to “back it up” for a minute and told them that she had to be up early and that the music was very loud when she went up to the room that Erin gave her.

"Jenna is acting like a Geriatric, this is not a senior citizen's home. Step oit grandma, step out," Sai De Silva said about her co-star in a confessional.

Sai further pointed out that Erin couldn’t cook in the morning because Jenna didn’t want her to cook Shakshuka. Jenna didn’t like that they blamed her for breakfast and told the RHONY cast that they were all adults and that they can do what they want.

"If you wanted it, you could have had it," Lyons added.

Ubah further pointed out that it was nice to wake up next to the cast and Jenna defended herself by stating that it had nothing to do with her not wanting to wake up next to them. Fans took to social media to defend the fashion designer as she got slammed by her fellow cast members.

Countess Luann’s fedora collection @bravohmygod Am I the only one that doesn’t think it’s a big deal in the slightest that Jenna left to sleep at home for her early call? Like how is this even a conversation? To quote Sutton, let the mouse go #RHONY

J_Elle @sj_elle I don’t blame Jenna for leaving. If I had a house in the Hamptons & I had a 6:30am call I’d sleep at my own crib & just come back in the morning. Sorry not sorry #RHONY

RHONY season 14 will return next week on Sunday with a brand new episode.