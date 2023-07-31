“So childish”: RHONY fans slam Brynn for calling out Erin's “double standards” in season 14 episode 3

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 returned with a brand new episode this week on Sunday, July 30, 2023. The segment saw Brynn Whitfield join the rest of the cast in The Hamptons after being absent for the first day.

When she arrives, Ubah Hassan fills her in on what she missed, including Jenna leaving Erin Lichy’s house the previous night to go sleep in her own house. Upon listening to how quickly everyone forgave her, Brynn compared it to when she missed the group dinner in the season premiere for which Erin got mad at her.

She noted that Jenna leaving Erin’s house was a bigger deal and while in conversation with Ubah, called out Erin’s “double standards”.

She later addressed the issue with the rest of the cast during lunch. Erin clarified that she was mad at Jenna but that the cast member apologized within hours of the incident. As such, fans took to social media to slam Brynn Whitfield for her reaction.

RHONY fans slam Brynn Whitfield in season 14 episode 3

In the latest episode of the Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14, Brynn finally joined the rest of the cast after being absent for the first day since she was sick.

When Ubah told her about Jenna leaving the previous night abruptly, Brynn recalled how mad Erin was when she didn’t want to go to a restaurant of Erin’s choice.

She said:

"I got my a** chewed out for choosing a place over people and was told I’m not being a good friend. So if this is the law of the land, it’s gotta apply to everyone."

When they went out for lunch the same day, while in conversation with the rest of them, she said “Jenna has a blank cheque."

She told Erin that she was a little hesitant to bring it up with the RHONY cast member because she didn’t want to “rock the boat”.

She noted that it feels a little bit like a double standard that she was more offended by someone not going to one dinner reservation than she was about Jenna leaving her house in the middle of the night. While Erin said that it wasn’t about that, she joked about possibly liking Jenna more.

Jenna added that it’s because she’s cute” but Brynn noted that it’s probably because the RHONY season 14 cast member is Jenna Lyons and that she doesn’t have as much to offer as the fashion designer.

Both Erin and Jenna denied her claims and said that it was nothing like that and Erin noted that might be how Brynn thinks but not her.

"I was annoyed with her and I didn’t think it was nice that you left and didn’t say goodbye. We said it, she apologized, we moved on. What else could I have done?" Erin asked Brynn.

Brynn retaliated by saying that the “principles” are not consistent and that it wasn’t about where they were but about being together.

She noted that she didn’t think the RHONY cast member would see her point of view and Erin agreed that she didn’t.

Neither did the fans, who took to social media to slam Brynn for her behavior in the latest episode.

RHONY season 14 will return next week with a brand new episode on Sunday.