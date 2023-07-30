RHONY season 14 episode 3 release date, air time and plot

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, the cast confronts Jessel for being rude about Jenna’s gift in the previous episode. They also confront Jenna Lyon for sneaking out of the house to sleep at her own place.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The women confront Jenna for sneaking out in the middle of the night. Brynn arrives in the Hamptons. At lunch, the women grill Jessel over her incessant complaining and Brynn calls out a double standard."

Tune in on Sunday, July 31, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of RHONY season 14 on Bravo.

The cast confronts Jenna in the upcoming episode of RHONY season 14

In the upcoming episode of the Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14, titled, 'Two Truths and No Shakshuka', the housewives are still in The Hamptons enjoying their girl's trip, awaiting for Brynn Whitfield to join them.

The cast members saw Jenna Lyons sneak out of the house in the middle of the night without informing them. They confront her about the same when she returns the next morning.

In a promo uploaded to social media, as Jenna enters the house, Erin notes that she’s getting angrier. Jenna asks the cast how they slept and Sai asks her how she slept. The RHONY newbie says “not great” and adds that the storm the previous night was “insane” and asks the others how they slept.

While Sai tells her that she slept like a rock, Erin tells her that there was no storm near her house. Jenna then enquires about when they slept and Ubah Hassan tells her that she killed the party by leaving so they slept early as well.

Hassan notes that they caught her sneaking out and when the RHONY cast asked Jenna why she left, and she tells them that she had a call at 6:30 am. Jenna adds that the music was very loud and that she didn’t want to disturb the rest of the cast members. Ubah Hassan tells Jenna that it was very rude of her to leave since Erin gave her the best room in the house.

"Can we just back it up for one second? You guys were partying, I went up to my room, the music is literally on top of my room."

However, Erin notes that it wasn’t even that late at the time and Jenna responds that she didn’t think anyone would notice.

The cast confronts Jessel

The RHONY cast goes out for lunch where they finally confront Jessel Taank for the way she reacted to Jenna Lyons' gift. Sai and Erin tell her that she’s “not pleasable” and Jessel states that she loves how they think she was complaining and attributes her attitude in the previous episode to “the heat and the wifi.”

Sai points out that she couldn’t stay in the gift that Jenna gave her. Jessel then recaps the events of the previous day for Brynn who will join the cast in the upcoming episode. She notes that Jenna kindly gave everyone lingerie and states that hers was green with black lace.

"It’s not my style," she adds.

Sai points out that she didn’t say that it wasn’t her style and rather said things such as “I hate it, I look like a Christmas tree.” When Jessel tells them that she was being funny about it, Erin Lichy points out that it wasn’t nice and Jenna adds that it “didn’t feel great.”

