“Genuine hustler”: RHONY fans praise Sai for talking about her childhood in season 14 episode 3

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 aired its latest episode this week on Sunday, July 30, 2023. The episode saw the cast continue their girls' trip at the Hamptons. Brynn Whitfield finally joined the party a day later than the rest of the cast and the episode was filled with confrontations.

Towards the end of the episode, however, Erin made a comment about dollar stores and how they are “fun.” This prompted Sai De Silva - who previously mentioned growing up poor - to note that since they didn’t grow up with money, her father would often buy a tiny Christmas tree from the dollar store and prop it up on their speaker, positioning the gifts around it.

Fans took to social media to praise Sai De Silva for being vulnerable about her past while on national television and called her a “genuine hustler” after learning about how she made it through life.

RHONY fans praise Sai De Silva for opening up during the latest episode

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 aired its latest episode on Sunday, during which, Sai de Silva opened up about her past with the cast members. During a bonfire, Jenna pointed out that she likes dollar stores and Erin noted that they’re fun. Listening to their remarks, Sai De Silva said that she doesn’t think that they “grew up poor.”

"When you grow up poor, you don’t like the dollar store," she told the RHONY cast members, emphasizing how “not fun” they are. She went on to tell the cast members about the Christmas tree her father used to buy for them and recalled how small it was.

She noted that her father would use the speakers to make it seem bigger and would lean the gifts on the speaker. In the morning, he would tell them that Santa had come. While the three of them laughed, Erin Lichy pointed out that the story kept getting funnier. When she said that it was cute, Sai pointed out that it’s not cute for a child because everyone else had a proper Christmas tree and hers was from the dollar store.

"It makes me look back and really appreciate those moments of just having family," she added.

She further told her RHONY co-stars that she was born in Los Angeles and moved to New York when she was two years old and that her father lived in Florida at the time. She recalled living with her father for a couple of years and moving around a lot because she lived in different places and moved around every seven months until high school.

"I was always the new girl, always changed schools all the time, and I got bullied a lot but looking back on it, I’m like a Chameleon, I can adapt to any situation at any time," she noted.

Sai told the cast that she moved to Brooklyn when she was 16 and lived with someone who went to her high school. She added that she was able to afford it because the rent was cheap and she worked at Sears. Sai also added that she had to drop out of college because she couldn’t afford it.

RHONY season 14 fans took to social media to praise the influencer for opening up on national television and called her relatable.

gage @jon_gageM Sai is so awesome. She gave me the wrong impression at first but now she’s one my favs #RHONY

Gibson Johns @gibsonoma Absolutely loved hearing more of Sai’s backstory. It’s so fun being able to slowly peel back the layers on this new cast. #RHONY

Simone @SimonesFiasco

I'll give her a pass for two weeks 🫰🏾 okay, now I can see why Sai's so brash - she really lifted herself up by them bootstraps, all her life she had to fight and allatI'll give her a pass for two weeks 🫰🏾 #RHONY

GuavaLaHaHa @GuavaLaHaHa There’s depth to Sai. I can’t wait for her to peel back the layers. #RHONY

Echo @EchoDoesRadio pic.twitter.com/eptO6WwNaZ I want y’all to pay attention to Sai’s transparency. Some of you get on social media tryna shade your peers’ economic struggles with “well I’VE lived on my own since I was 14, 15, 16 years old!” It’s not the flex you think it is, I promise. Cuz where were your parents? #RHONY

RHONY season 14 will return next Sunday with a brand new episode on Bravo.