“Him not knowing who she was really made her blood boil” — Netizens react to JT trying to remove a random man who joined her Instagram Live

Rapper JT, a former member of the hip-hop duo City Girls, made headlines for continuously trying to remove a random man from her Instagram Live. The man did not know about the rapper and kept trying to converse with her, even asking who she was.

On April 13, the Instagram page @theshaderoom reuploaded the live interaction. Netizens seemingly criticized JT for ignoring the man, saying that she could have interacted with him, while others found the situation humorous.

One Instagram user (@1partyboi_duece) commented that the man did not know JT, seemingly upsetting her.

"Him not knowing who she was really made her blood boil," they wrote.

Netizens praised the man for being positive and respectfully interacting with the rapper.

Some netizens criticized the rapper, saying her silence cost her the opportunity to attract new fans.

Netizens further commented on the clip, seemingly criticizing the rapper.

JT discusses the music industry and her mixtape, City Cinderella

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in January 2025, the rapper stated her most significant hurdle in the music industry is that it is "political." She claimed it doesn't matter how hard an artist works, they only get the spotlight when the industry chooses them. Calling the situation "unfortunate," she said:

"It's not really a secret how political the industry is. Sometimes it does not matter how hard you work. Sometimes it's just like about timing and when the industry chooses to recognize you. I worked very, very hard to get to the place I am at right now, but you have to keep working until they basically tell you it's your time. It's kind of unfortunate."

In the same interview, JT said that female rappers are often categorized into one "box." Even when they all have different styles or creative visions. She said:

"Sometimes I feel like [women in hip-hop] are all meshed into one box when in reality, we are all so different. I'm always like, Okay, wait, hold on now! We all have different visions and different directions."

While talking about her debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella, the former City Girls member said the mixtape is about her own story and identity. She stated the mixtape is all about one's journey through life, regardless of what background one comes from.

"City Cinderella is basically me reintroducing myself and telling my story—which is that no matter where you come from, it's all about where you're going. A lot of people will try to count you out, and if you've had a rough start in life, a lot of people think it's supposed to stay rough," she said.

City Cinderella was released on July 19, 2024. It featured DJ Khaled, Stunna Girl, Clip, and Jeezy.

