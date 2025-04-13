Soulja Boy claims the Illuminati is coming for him, compares his legal situation to Michael Jackson, Diddy, Bill Cosby, and R. Kelly

Disclaimer - This article has mentions of physical and s*xual assualt. Reader discretion is advised.

U.S. rapper Soulja Boy sparked controversy following his response to a $4.25 million judgment in a s*xual assault lawsuit.

According to a BBC News report dated April 11, 2025, a jury ruled in favor of an unnamed woman who accused the artist of s*xual battery and abuse.

The following day, on April 12, Soulja Boy addressed the ruling during an Instagram Live session, claiming the entire case was a scam, suggesting he was being targeted by powerful forces within the music industry.

The Art of Dialogue later shared the video on X, highlighting the rapper’s statements:

“Soulja Boy says the illuminati is coming for him, calls his s*xual assault case a scam, and compares his legal situation to Michael Jackson, Diddy, Bill Cosby, and R. Kelly."

In the aforementioned video, the rapper called himself an independent artist being punished by what he referred to as the “Illuminati industry.” He denied the allegations, stating:

“They over there scamming sh*t though… I ain’t never did no weird sh*t in my whole life. They mad at me… Illuminati industry sh*t coming for me…”

He further questioned the legitimacy of the civil case, citing the absence of criminal charges as evidence of a flawed legal system.

"If I really s*xually upset a bitch why ain’t I in jail then? … Go tell the police to come lock me up… Lying a** b*tch", he remarked.

The rapper also expressed frustration over what he perceived as a racially biased jury and a broken justice system.

"The system is broken n*gga… It was like 11 white folks, they was all 70 years old… I am not standing a chance," he added.

He then compared his situation to prominent Black celebrities who’ve faced legal troubles, including Michael Jackson, Diddy, Bill Cosby, and R. Kelly—implying he, too, is a target in a larger systemic effort to bring down successful Black men.

"They did it to Michael Jackson. They did it to P Diddy. They did it to R Kelly. They did it to Bill Cosby. They did it to all the black n*ggas. They tried to do something to everybody in the industry. Everybody in the industry got a a lawsuit ….Everybody got something on their name n*gga", the rapper added.

Anonymous woman alleges Soulja Boy abused her several times, states she ‘felt fike an animal’

BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

According to an April 11, 2025, report by the BBC, rapper Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, faced serious accusations stemming from a 2021 lawsuit filed by a woman who alleged that he repeatedly r*ped, beat, and imprisoned her during their time together.

The unnamed woman alleged that she had been the rapper's personal assistant since 2018.

According to court documents, the woman claimed the abuse began shortly after their professional relationship became intimate.

She alleged that the rapper would violently assault and r*pe her, often leaving her feeling inhuman.

"I didn’t even feel human anymore... felt like an animal", she stated

The aforementioned BBC report also cited the texts from Soulja Boy to this woman, which included phrases like:

"I hope u die slow".

"I hope you catch corona".

"I should have killed your a**".

Although Soulja Boy denied employing the woman, claiming instead she stayed with him in exchange for rolling marijuana, the woman's attorney, Ronald Zambrano, pointed out that Soulja Boy never denied any of the accusations.

Currently, the 34-year-old rapper is busy releasing new music. His most recent release is Broke Boy, a single dropped on March 13, 2025.

