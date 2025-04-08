Woman suing Soulja Boy accuses the rapper of lying, asks jury for $73.6 million

Recently, a woman who sued rapper Soulja Boy requested that the jury grant her $73.6 million. On March 13, the trial got underway. Her lawyers requested the jury to grant the plaintiff the sum during final arguments on Monday, April 7, in the civil lawsuit between the two parties. Her lawyer, Ron Zambrano, said:

"If you don’t believe my client, don’t give her a dollar.. But if you do believe her, give her everything."

As per Rolling Stone’s April 7 report, talking about Soulja Boy’s alleged behavior, he added:

“He r*ped her, he punched her, he kicked her, he cut her. He picked up and then slammed her, choked her, left bruises from squeezing her arm. He grabbed her head by a mirror and said, ‘No one will love you’, He pointed a Draco gun at her. He locked her in a room, threatened her family, threatened her, denied her food.”

Furthermore, according to the April 7 report of Legal Affairs, the woman said that she called Michael Sykes and allegedly informed him that she wanted to show him the pictures because Soulja was assaulting her and he wouldn't stop.

For context, as per Courthouse News Service’s report from March 13, according to the unnamed woman, or Jane Doe, she worked as the rapper's personal assistant for almost a year and allegedly endured frequent physical and s*xual abuse throughout that time.

Soulja Boy is dealing with a suit claiming that he s*xually assaulted a woman

During closing arguments in a California courtroom on Monday, Jane Doe’s attorney said she should receive the entire amount claimed in past and present damages for alleged atrocities she endured while living and working with Soulja Boy in 2019 and 2020.

She then said that after meeting the artist through a friend, he reportedly recruited her as his paid personal assistant in January 2019. She further claimed that after he first s*xually assaulted her in February 2019 during a police raid on his property in the Malibu Hills, he continued to assault and s*xually batter her for over a year.

Although she acknowledged that her work responsibilities occasionally led to a consensual, intensely "toxic" personal connection, she claimed that the rapper reportedly "abused his position of authority" and emotionally controlled her.

However, the rapper has denied any abuse of the complainant. Additionally, Soulja Boy claimed that he only provided the plaintiff a place to stay in return for rolling blunts and never actually hired her.

Rickey Ivie, Soulja Boy's lawyer, contended in his opening statement that the plaintiff's demand for cash was the real driving force for the action. Ivie told the jury:

"She was rolling blunts… She got room and board. That’s the industry standard."

Meanwhile, in a lengthy text message exchange, it was revealed that the rapper reportedly had a violent temper. He even texted her, saying, "Die b*tch. Shoulda killed your stupid a*s.”

Additionally, the texts revealed that the rapper regularly asked her to get him stuff like clothing and marijuana, which he drank too much of. On the other hand, as per the same Rolling Stone’s report, the other important pieces of evidence that were shown to the jury reportedly included the plaintiff's numerous photos of the bruises on her arms and legs, which she claimed were caused by him hitting and kicking her.

However, Ivie contended that the pictures "do not establish that Mr. Way [Soulja Boy] caused the bruises."

Furthermore, according to the same Legal Affairs report, the texts and pictures that the woman reportedly intended to show Sykes are crucial pieces of evidence in the civil trial. After the rapper’s attorneys called Sykes as a defence witness, he refuted the images and denied ever knowing that the singer had abused the woman.

As a result, Soulja Boy is accused of assault, s*xual battery, false imprisonment, purposeful infliction of emotional distress, and creating a hostile workplace. On Tuesday, the jury's twelve members will start deliberations. They will calculate economic losses and damages for a variety of personal injury allegations, if they deem the rapper guilty.

