When was Soulja Boy sued for alleged kidnapping and r*pe? Rapper denies woman's allegations in ongoing trial

Rapper Soulja Boy has been sued for s*xual assault and kidnapping, with his trial for the allegations beginning on March 13. The Jane Doe, who claims to have been his personal assistant, has accused him of emotional distress, unpaid overtime, false detention, s*xual assault, s*xual battery, and fostering a hostile work environment.

However, according to XXL’s March 28 report, Soulja Boy denied the allegations, stating that he never employed the woman and refuting any act of violence.

The trial began four years after the unidentified former employee filed a lawsuit against the rapper in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging that on January 21, 2021, he "r*ped, beaten, and held hostage her."

Soulja Boy denied allegations of r*pe and kidnapping

After the complaint was filed against him, Soulja Boy denied the allegations. However, during the trial, the court was shown text messages he had reportedly sent to Jane Doe, which contained offensive language like "f**k U b**ch" and "I hope you die slow."

As per Courthouse News's March 29 report, when asked about the messages, he acknowledged they were his own. In response to attorney Dean Aynechi's question, "Is it okay to talk to women like this?" Soulja Boy only said, "No." However, he denied ever physically assaulting the woman.

On the other hand, as per XXL Mag’s March 18 report, Jane Doe began working as Soulja's personal assistant in December 2018. She claimed the rapper assigned her a very rigorous schedule, citing:

"[Being] readily available to cook, clean, chauffeur and perform personal assistant duties 20 hours a day, seven days a week, for an agreed-upon wage of $500 a week."

According to the lawsuit, the accuser was never paid for her labor with the Atlanta rapper. The plaintiff further alleged that they fell in love, and by 2019, Soulja Boy started sending her unsolicited, suggestive photos.

As per the same outlet, according to Jane Doe's statement, the accused allegedly became violent during their relationship and s*xually abused her in February 2019, leaving her "in shock." Additionally, she claimed she was compensated $1,000 for his alleged transgressions.

Jane Doe's lawsuit further alleged:

“On one occasion, defendant Way punched plaintiff so hard in the head, she lost consciousness, only to wake up in a locked bedroom with no mattress, food or water.”

It continued:

"On another occasion when plaintiff tried to quit and leave defendant Way, defendant Way locked her in a room for approximately three days against her will with no hot water until she was coerced into not leaving.”

In the lawsuit, she also claimed that he was envious and would "punch, kick and body slam" her, saying, "I should have killed you." Additionally, she alleged that he repeatedly imprisoned her in a room without food, drink, or a mattress.

Furthermore, she claimed that Soulja allegedly attacked her once more in August 2020, prompting her to walk out of the relationship. She further alleged that the rapper denied her deserved wages and forced her to labor in a toxic atmosphere for years.

According to the lawsuit, Soulja Boy reportedly assaulted her once more in October 2020 when she went back to collect her things. Doe claimed that when she tried to recover her stuff a few months later, he allegedly s*xually attacked her once again.

As per Hot 97’s report from the same day, she said to the outlet:

“I feared for my life.”

Meanwhile, Soulja Boy's legal team has rejected her allegations as "inconsistent" and lacking supporting documentation. As reported by TMZ on January 22, 2021, the rapper first refuted the claims, saying:

“I vehemently and unequivocally deny these allegations. I am in contact with my legal team and the appropriate legal action will be taken against these lies.”

Soulja Boy is currently facing a civil trial in California.

