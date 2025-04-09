"He was dressed in nerd cosplay" — Soulja Boy accused of wearing fake glasses and a suit to distract the jury during s*xual assault trial

On Monday, April 7, Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, was accused of wearing fake glasses and a suit to the courtroom during his ongoing s*xual assault trial. Per AllHipHop, the record producer's get-up was an attempt to manipulate the jury in his civil r*pe trial.

The lawyer of the plaintiff, who has asked to remain anonymous during the trial, described the alleged trauma she endured while working with the Crank That rapper while she wept in the courtroom.

Then analyzing Soulja Boy's courtroom attire, the attorney told jurors.

"He was dressed in nerd cosplay... It was an act, a four-week act with glasses and a suit."

Jane Doe's lawyer also emphasized that Way had admitted to his eyeglasses having no prescription lens under cross-examination. XXL Magazine reports that Soulja Boy's assault trial began last month, on March 13, over four years after the lawsuit was filed (on January 21, 2021).

The record producer was sued in the LA Superior Court by a former female employee, who had been working with Way since 2018. Doe has claimed in her suit that she was r*ped, beaten, and imprisoned by him while being employed as his personal assistant. The alleged victim of Soulja Boy now seeks $73.6 million in damages from him.

Soulja Boy's attorney said Jane Doe's claim for damage is "grossly exaggerated"

During the closing arguments of Soulja Boy's trial (on April 7), Ron Zambrano elaborately described what the record producer did to his client, saying:

"He r*ped her. He punched her. He kicked her. He cut her. He pointed a Draco gun at her. He locked her in her room… He told her, 'I hope you die slow'."

Then standing by Jane Doe's claims, Zambrano addressed the jury:

"If you don’t believe my client, don’t give her a dollar. But if you do believe her, give her everything."

Meanwhile. Rickey Ivie, Way's attorney, shared a statement to XXL in the wake of Doe's jury request, stating:

"Her claim for damages is grossly exaggerated and unfounded just as her allegations are unfounded and unsubstantiated."

One of the specific instances mentioned in Doe's lawsuit alleged that Way punched her hard enough for her to lose consciousness. Upon waking up, the plaintiff found herself in a locked bedroom with no mattress, food, or water. On another occasion, as Doe tried to quit working for Way, the rapper locked her in a room against her will for three days, coercing her into not leaving.

Per XXL, Jane Doe also claims that Soulja Boy never made any payment of her wages as his personal assistant. The plaintiff claimed that they had mutually agreed upon $500 a week as her wage, which never came through. The only money Doe received from the Pretty Boy Swag rapper is $1,000 as a "remorse payment" after he r*ped her.

Meanwhile, Soulja Boy has maintained his innocence throughout the trial, insisting that he never touched Doe in a manner to harm her. Addressing the volatile messages Way had sent her, the producer alleged that they were not meant to be violent or threatening. He went as far as to deny ever hiring her as his personal assistant while admitting that he had a consensual relationship with her.

