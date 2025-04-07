“She got hella time for Twitter” — Netizens react as JT slams people “who never accomplished s**t” engaging in “stan wars” over her music

Rapper JT, also known as Jatavia Shakara Johnson, responded to online trolls after her new music video, Ran Out, reached one million views on YouTube. On April 6, she celebrated the milestone but later posted a now-deleted X post criticizing those who mocked her for the achievement.

Johnson stated that stan wars are "rotting" peoples' brains. She also called them out by saying that one million views aren't embarrassing.

"Stan wars got y’all little black girls losing the plot in y’all rooms, when y’all should be in the field trying to make something shake but this internet rotting y’all brain with #’s you won’t get to because 1,000,000,000 views is considered embarrassing," she wrote.

In another deleted tweet, the rapper claimed that every time she does something, people call it embarrassing and then copy her months later. She wrote:

"Every time that I do something that’s not considering Big to ppl who actually never accomplished s**t they say it’s embarrassing then months later I’m being copied down kabootles! & y’all giving 10’s."

The rapper's deleted tweets were reuploaded on Instagram by the user @hollywoodunlocked. The tweets garnered a varied response from netizens as some called JT cocky while others supported her, saying people acted disrespectfully towards her.

One netizen (@speakingoftori) jokingly commented that the rapper had a lot of time to spend on X (formerly known as Twitter). They wrote under the Instagram post:

"She got hella time for Twitter."

Netizens talked about the rapper's now-deleted tweets

Some netizens supported the former City Girls rapper by saying that one million is not an "embarrassing" number. One (@empress_kismet) stated that people who bash celebrities need therapy as they lead miserable lives in reality.

Netizens discussed the rapper's now-deleted tweets, bashing her critics.

Some netizens were seemingly amused by her typo as she wrote one million as one billion. One (@houstangeles) stated that the rapper was loudly wrong.

Netizens discussed the rapper's now-deleted tweets

One netizen (@yammaxo) remarked that she should be more humble towards people. Another (@thapurplebutterfly) advised that the rapper should let her team handle the social media accounts.

Netizens discuss the rapper's now-deleted tweets, bashing her critics.

JT had an online feud with GloRilla previously

GloRilla performing at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show - Image via Getty

According to HotNewHipHop's report, the feud between the two rappers reportedly began at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. YouTuber Armon Wiggins shared it in October 2023, stating that GloRilla and JT had an alleged backstage argument that turned physical at the event.

The media outlet reported that after the release of GloRilla's song Aite, the feud allegedly got worse as the two started tweeting at each other. GloRilla clarified that she brought up the rapper in Aite to let people know that they're not beefing, and she allegedly hit JT with a purse at the 2023 VMAs.

JT then replied by saying that they never physically fought and that the rapper was lying.

"OMG you are a liarrrr! B***h you didn’t hit me with s**t FANNED out a*s b***h you approach me sounding like an old beat-up box Chevy 'WHAT UP GANG,'" she wrote.

In October 2024, GloRilla sat down for an interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music. She stated that she and Johnson are no longer beefing. She said:

"I didn't come in wanting to get into it with nobody, but me and JT actually cool."

When Ebro Darden asked about fan-fueled beefs, the rapper stated that fans try to escalate situations and create narratives. GloRilla claimed that whenever she notices that happening, she distances herself from it. She said:

"It was the fans. It was super unnecessary. It was really fueled by the fans. And I feel that with other artists, the fans always try. But I don't really let the fans get to me like that. I really don't. The thing with me, when I see them trying to make a narrative, I try my best to steer away from it on purpose."

JT's debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella, was released on July 19, 2024.

