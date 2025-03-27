What happened at GloRilla’s St. Louis concert? Rapper abruptly ends her show and storms off the stage

Rapper GloRilla is currently on her The Glorious Tour. According to HisHopDX, her St. Louis concert on March 24, 2025, was cut short because the rapper couldn't control the audience.

The media outlet reported that while GloRilla was performing, a fight broke out in the crowd at least three times. The rapper stopped the music for the first time and told the crowd not to fight. The second time, she stopped the music and mockingly said the people fighting should watch WWE, and they were at the wrong show. She said:

"Stop the music again. They done started the sh*t up again! Calm the f*ck down, sh*t! The f*ck is the problem? I think y'all came for the wrong show. Y’all supposed to be at WWE. It’s not WWE, guys."

GloRilla resumed her performance until the fight started for the third time. She then apologized and stormed off the stage, saying she loves her fans, but safety comes first. She said:

"Aight y'all, I’m sorry. We gotta end the show right here. We gotta end the show, St. Louis. It's another muthaf*ckin' fight. I love y'all. I don’t wanna do this, but we gotta make sure it’s safety first."

The page @theneighborhoodtalk uploaded clips of the rapper handling the crowd and then leaving the stage on Instagram.

According to Dailymail's report, police officers were called to the concert. They told the media outlet that some people from the crowd were escorted out of the venue. However, nobody was arrested.

Last month, GloRilla was announced to be the first ambassador of all four Fenty brands

GloRilla at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards Arrivals (Image via Getty)

According to Women's Wear Daily's report dated February 4, 2025, GloRilla was announced to be the first ambassador of all four of Rihanna's brands: Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Hair.

The rapper said in a statement that she's excited to work with Rihanna's four brands. Calling the singer an icon, she stated she can't wait for people to see her work with the brands. She remarked:

"I'm beyond excited to be the first joint partner for Fenty brands for spring 2025. Rihanna has always been such an icon and inspiration and being chosen to represent her vision across Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty is an honor. This spring season is all about celebrating confidence, boldness and embracing your glow. I can't wait for y'all to experience it all."

According to the media outlet, the rapper was part of Fenty's Glo Up Close campaign and modeled for Savage x Fenty's Puff Cherries collection. She will also lead two upcoming Savage x Fenty collections.

For the unversed, GloRilla is a three-time Grammy-nominated artist. In 2023, she was nominated in the Best Rap Performance category for her single, F.N.F. (Let's Go). This year, she was nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for Yeah Glo! The rapper's debut studio album, Glorious, was released on October 11, 2024.

