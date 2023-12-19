"His parents raised him well": Fans applaud BTS' Jungkook's off the screen humility after a netizen's claim from military goes viral

Fans have, for long, believed that BTS' Jungkook's genuine demeanor and respectful nature both on and off-camera have set him apart as a role model for fans and aspiring artists alike. Accounts from those who have encountered him off-stage consistently highlight his respectful and approachable nature.

One such incident, which recently unfolded, was revealed via Twitter on December 17, 2023.

The news came from the military camp where the BTS star is currently serving, where one of the teaching assistants reportedly praised the idol for his polite behavior. Needless to say, this left fans gushing, as one of the fans @my97euphoria commented "His parents raised him well" on X in response to the original post from another user @kaysjeon.

Jungkook displays his humble demeanour during a military instance

Jungkook's interactions with fellow artists, staff members, and fans have consistently demonstrated his impeccable manners and respect for others. Whether it's bowing deeply to show gratitude, addressing others with honorifics, or expressing appreciation for the support he receives, his politeness shines through in various settings.

His genuine and considerate approach to communication has left an impression on those around him, reflecting the values of respect and courtesy.

Recently a tweet was made by a relative of a military training assistant in South Korea, specifically from the camp where Jungkook is serving. Though unsure whether he was a fan of the artist or not, he couldn't hold himself back from praising him.

One fan reveals proof of Jungkook’s humbleness (image via Twitter/kaysjeon)

According to the relative, the teaching assistant was blown away by the respect and humbleness displayed by the BTS maknae. He revealed that while accepting some of his belongings from the camp, he was extremely polite, and displayed his respect by bowing down at 90 degrees.

These were the teaching assistant's words:

"Jungkook bowed at 90 degrees when receiving items. This is the first I have seen such a trainee. He is very polite and kind and handsome."

The GOLDEN star's bowing habit is not unknown to the fandom as the star is often seen practicing it during various public appearances. It is one of the Seven singer's habits that the ARMYs always find adorable. But, when it was revealed that Jungkook practices these humble habits off-camera too, the fans were even more impressed.

Jungkook's politeness and humbleness, both on and off the camera, serve as a testament to his character beyond fame. His respect for others and genuine humility have left a mark, resonating with fans and setting an example for aspiring artists.

In a world where celebrity status can often overshadow personal values, the BTS maknae conduct stands as a beacon of sincerity and integrity, showcasing the enduring impact of genuine kindness and humility. As a role model, his demeanor serves as a guiding light, encouraging others to embrace humility and courtesy in their own lives and interactions