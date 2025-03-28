Holly Madison and Zak Bagans’ relationship timeline explored as Girls Next Level podcaster confirms their split

Former Playboy model Holly Madison confirmed her breakup with Ghost Adventures host Zak Bagans. On the March 24 episode of her Girls Next Level podcast, she confirmed that the two have split after their on-off relationship for the past few years. Madison said,

"Zak and I broke up for good, for good. I know we’ve been very off and on, you guys are probably like, 'You guys broke up last spring, right?'"

The podcast's co-host, Bridget Marquardt, agreed with Madison. Then the former model said they'd broken up and unfollowed each other on Instagram, something they've never done before. She said,

"Yeah, it was very off and on for the course of the like five-and-a-half years we were together. We were very off and on for the past year, very much. So we broke up and I mean unfollowed on social media, which we’ve never unfollowed each other before through all the breakups."

According to a People Magazine report, the 44-year-old former model has two kids, Rainbow and Forest, from her ex-husband Pasquale Rotella. The two split up in 2019, then Madison started dating Zak Bagans.

Zak Bagans and Holly Madison's relationship timeline explored

Zak Bagans and Holly Madison. (Image via Instagram/@realzakbagans and @hollymadison)

According to a People Magazine report, Zak Bagans and Holly Madison started dating in June 2019. In March 2024, Madison sat down for an exclusive interview with the media outlet after she was diagnosed with Autism. The former Playboy model stated, all the years she was undiagnosed, she ended up dating the wrong men because she rarely connected with others. She said,

"I look back and I just see how I used to have so much trouble connecting with people. I think that played into some of the decisions I made. Feeling like I connected with certain people easier and thinking, 'Oh, this must be meant to be because I never connected with anyone before,' kind of a thing, when really, I think it was just being on the spectrum was a difficulty for me."

Madison then praised her then-boyfriend, Zak Bagans, by saying he wasn't surprised by her diagnosis, and he loved and accepted her. She said,

"I'm lucky enough to be dating somebody who just has always kind of understood me and accepts me for who I am, so getting the diagnosis wasn't super shocking to him. I am lucky that I haven't had a ton of trouble in recent relationships as far as feeling an intimate emotional connection with somebody."

According to TMZ's report, sources close to the couple stated, in 2021 they broke up briefly. However, they started dating again. After the release of Holly Madison's podcast episode, the media outlet reached out to Bagans. He said that their split was amicable and he will always wish her best in life.

"I wont get into the details, but I’ll just say we have shared so many great memories and fun times. I’ll always have love in my heart for her and wish the very best for her. I’m dating now and moving on," he said.

For the unversed, along with being a podcast host, producer, Holly Madison is the author of two best-selling memoirs, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny and The Vegas Diaries: Romance, Rolling the Dice, and the Road to Reinvention.

