Hollywood agent's son Samuel Haskell charged with wife and in-laws murder as video shows suspect dumping body parts in trash

A surveillance video has captured Samuel Haskell dumping garbage bags, in which body parts were later discovered. Haskell was also reportedly behaving in an erratic manner, as seen in the footage. According to prosecutors, Haskell killed his wife and her parents and then dumped their body parts in the large bags.

It has further been revealed that Samuel Haskell Jr. is the son of Hollywood agent Sam Haskell, who is also an Emmy-winning producer. The victims have been identified as Haskell's wife Mei Li, 37, and her parents, Gaoshan Li, 72, and Yanxiang Wang, 64. The three were allegedly missing since November 6, 2023.

Samuel Haskell's bail was denied by a judge on Monday after he made his court appearance for allegedly killing his wife and her parents

Police made a gruesome discovery on Wednesday, November 8, when they found the remains of a female body in a dumpster. This led authorities to arrive at Samuel's residence which he shared with his in-laws, his wife, and their three children. Upon investigation, they found blood and other shreds of evidence that made them believe that Haskell was the suspected killer.

Police also got to know that Haskell employed four labourers on November 7, to remove huge bags from the house. One of the workers claimed that he could see body parts in the garbage bags. They further added that they were asked to dump the bags at a place that was about 24 miles outside of downtown LA. The bags reportedly were "soggy" and weighed about 50 pounds.

The video that showed Haskell hiring people to dump the bags, was captured on November 7, outside his residence. They allegedly confronted Haskell who then said that the body parts were just props used during Halloween. On Monday, he made his court appearance and got his bail denied.

A homeless man first discovered the garbage bag with human remains

The identity of the remains found in the dumpster is yet to be done. However, cops believe that it belonged to Mei Li. They believe that her parents have also been killed in a similar manner, however, no additional remains have been discovered as of now. Samuel Haskell has been charged with three counts of murder. His arraignment has been scheduled for December 8, 2023.

According to a childhood friend of Haskell said that he used to be extremely socially awkward. His parents, however, were "wonderful" and good to her. The friend further told FOX News Digital,

"Typically, when we run into each other, it's a hug. This time, he was backing away from me... He doesn't want a hug, and he's backing up, like I'm a threat or something like that."

She reportedly saw Sam along with his kids, at a diner, shortly before cops found the human remains. She described Samuel Haskell's behavior to be odd. The friend said,

"He seemed very paranoid, and then he sat in the far back of the restaurant, away from everybody. So that was just weird, even for Sam."

Authorities mentioned that the bag filled with the human remains was first discovered by a homeless man, who then called them. Eventually, they arrested Samuel Haskell, from Canoga Park on Thursday.