What did Claude White do? Homeless man charged in fatal stabbing of NYC train passenger 

33-year-old Claude White was arrested on Monday in connection to the death of Tavon Silver. Claude, a homeless man allegedly attacked the victim on a southbound 4 train on Saturday at around 4 am local time on June 17, 2023. Silver's unconscious body was discovered by a passenger who then called the authorities. Officials also found stab wounds on the victim's body.

Claude White currently faces several charges including murder and criminal possession of a weapon, as per a report by the New York Post. Silver has been described as a "vibrant" human, and was a Connecticut native.

A homeless man identified as Claude White has been charged with murdering Tavon Silver in a subway car

A tragic incident took place on June 17, 2023, Saturday in a Brooklyn-bound No. 4 train at around 4 am local time. 32-year-old Tavon Silver was brutally stabbed by a homeless man named Claude White.

According to law enforcement officials, the victim was soon rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Kips Bay but was pronounced dead.

Tommy Lightfoot Garrett @LightfootInHwd Cops cuff man for deadly subway stabbing in Manhattan. Cops arrested a homeless man for allegedly stabbing 32-year-old Tavon Silver, who was found bleeding aboard a Brooklyn-bound No. 4 train in Manhattan.

As per the Lewiston Tribune, Amy Walker, a family friend of Silver addressed the alleged stabbing by Claude White and said:

“He was so vibrant and full of life. How could somebody do something like that to him? Did somebody comfort him? Did he have to die by himself? He comforted everybody; he didn’t deserve this. Pride is coming up this week. I was looking forward to seeing him out there.”

After the case came to light, authorities began investigating Claude White's background and discovered his criminal history. It was reported that he was previously taken into custody around seven times and faced several charges including grand larceny and robbery assault, dating back to as far as 2010.

Last year, Claude White was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated harassment as a hate crime, and two counts of assault as a hate crime, as per the New York Post.

This was not the first time Tavon Silver was attacked

Keith Boykin @keithboykin



This past weekend, one year after the last attack, Silver was stabbed again.



This time he did not survive. RIP 🏾



Tavon Silver, a 32-year-old Black gay man, survived a homophobic hate crime subway stabbing during Pride Month last year in New York City. This past weekend, one year after the last attack, Silver was stabbed again. This time he did not survive. RIP 🙏🏾

After coming out as gay, the victim reportedly shifted to New York City and was happy there. However, he soon became a victim of an alleged hate crime. In 2022, he was attacked on a Wakefield-bound No. 2 train and was stabbed with a knife in the arm. The suspect reportedly yelled h*mophobic slurs at him during the attack, as per the New York Post.

Silver was rushed to the hospital and fortunately survived. The crime was tagged as a hate crime and was also investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force. Despite the brutal attack in 2022, the victim continued living in NYC and began embracing the vibrant city life. He previously spoke about the 2022 stabbing and told Fox5:

“Next thing I know, like, I had a hole in my arm. Like blood was gushing everywhere. I want to see more gay people on the 2 train for me. I’m not gonna change my life just because of this.”

Additional details about Claude White's case are awaited as the investigation is currently ongoing.

