“He could've gotten killed”: Friend says Trent Lehrkamp is out of ICU after brutal hazing attack

On Tuesday, March 28, a friend of Trent Lehrkamp told First Coast news that the 19-year-old college student had been moved out of the ICU. Lehrkamp was hospitalized after he became unconscious in a brutal hazing incident. According to People News, on March 21, three teens left Lehrkamp outside of a hospital after a party. At the event, Lehrkwamp was reportedly forced to drink copious amounts of alcohol in a university hazing ritual, leaving him with a blood alcohol level of .464.

DeL2000 @DeL2000 These parents should know what their kids did to Trent Lehrkamp as this is no longer “hazing”, this is attempted murder. Trent considered these losers to be his friends. They’ve tortured, forced alcohol (6x blood alcohol level legal limit), glue, spray paint, egg yolk, vomit,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… These parents should know what their kids did to Trent Lehrkamp as this is no longer “hazing”, this is attempted murder. Trent considered these losers to be his friends. They’ve tortured, forced alcohol (6x blood alcohol level legal limit), glue, spray paint, egg yolk, vomit,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/y7TJAdmFMH

In an interview with First Coast News, Trent Lehrkamp's friend said:

"I'm just glad he survived from this."

The friend, who chose to remain anonymous, added:

"He was close. He could've gotten killed. I hope those kids, they get charged."

After the incident, Trent Lehrkamp was reportedly on life support for an undisclosed period.

Timeline of Trent Lehrkamp's hazing rituals

As per People News, before the March 21 incident, Trent Lehrkamp's parents had noted that the hazing rituals their son had allegedly undergone could have dire consequences.

Earlier in the month, Trent reportedly came home with a cut above his eye. The police report noted that at the time of this incident, he had been socializing with the same group of teens accused of forcibly making him consume alcohol.

On March 17, Lehrkamp returned home covered in vomit, glue, egg yolk, spray paint, and paint. His father noted that, once more, he had been with the same group of teens suspected to be involved in other hazing incidents.

Chief O'Neal Jackson, Interim Chief of Glynn County, said the teens involved could potentially face charges. He also noted that authorities were concerned about the nature of the parties allowed to occur in the homes that they lived in, thus implicating the suspects' parents as well.

Jackson said:

"So we're not taking anything off the table. We're looking at this investigation from a holistic point of view. Not only the parents that the home this occurred in, but we're also looking into where the alcohol was obtained from, as well as any type of narcotics."

According to local activist Theawanza Brooks, teens involved in hazing rituals often target vulnerable minors. Brooks noted Lehrkamp was perhaps impacted by his mother's death.

Dawn B @DawnBauer1111 🏻🫶🏼 This is Trent from St Simons Is, GA. Tuesday night he was picked up by 4 ‘supposed’ friends. For hours, he was tortured w/ alcohol + battery acid thru a funnel + spray painted him + taped him + took pics & posted to SM. He’s on a ventilator. No arrests yet. #JusticeforTrent 🏻🫶🏼 This is Trent from St Simons Is, GA. Tuesday night he was picked up by 4 ‘supposed’ friends. For hours, he was tortured w/ alcohol + battery acid thru a funnel + spray painted him + taped him + took pics & posted to SM. He’s on a ventilator. No arrests yet. #JusticeforTrent 🙏🏻🫶🏼 https://t.co/NuaPteCeqa

According to Newsweek, Theawanza Brooks said:

"It is very important that [Trent] knows he has more friends than them."

She continued:

"From what we know, Trent lost his mom, but if he looks outside this afternoon he will see he has got a lot of mommas out here."

Stevie @rasberryslushie @Autism TRENT LEHRKAMP is a 19 yo autistic boy who was drugged, bound, and tortured by a group of teens from well to do families. He is fighting for his life on a ventilator. No arrests made and no coverage. Please spread the word and CALL CALL CALL. Call the GLYNN COUNTY sheriffs office @Autism TRENT LEHRKAMP is a 19 yo autistic boy who was drugged, bound, and tortured by a group of teens from well to do families. He is fighting for his life on a ventilator. No arrests made and no coverage. Please spread the word and CALL CALL CALL. Call the GLYNN COUNTY sheriffs office https://t.co/G6jxur5N6P

The case is currently under investigation by Georgia authorities. Detectives noted that while Lehrkamp is still in the hospital, he is conscious and has been interviewed by the detectives involved in the case.

