"Truly sickening": Trent Lehrkamp hazing video and unconscious picture spark mass outrage online

On March 21, 2023, 19-year-old Georgia teen, Trent Lehrkamp was admitted to Southeast Georgia Health Center in critical condition. Trent was allegedly tortured and hazed by a group of teens, whom he was hanging out with at a party on Saint Simons Island.

A Facebook account called Glynn County Citizens on Patrol posted an image where four boys were posing around Trent, who appeared to have passed out on a chair, with his head slumped to the side while he was covered in substances and items.

Degen 4 Lif3 @degen4lif3



He was tortured, drugged, forced to drink a handle of vodka, pissed on, defecated on, and spray painted by a bunch of affluent highschoolers from my town.



This happened a week ago and the teens have not been arrested, while he is in the ICU.

The image appears to have been taken on Snapchat. The boys standing behind him in the image were flipping their middle fingers at the camera.

A 10-second video clip was also posted on the same Facebook page which showed Trent Lehrkamp seated in a chair, again with his head slumped over, and a hose trained on him.

About nine other boys could be seen in the footage while one of them faced the camera and said:

“This is dude perfect!”

These clips of the hazing incident left the public outraged. Twitter user @friscochicken called the incident 'sickening'.

Mass outrage breaks out online over Trent Lehrkamp's unconscious photos and video

Trent Lehrkamp’s family and friends said that he was humiliated and tortured by a group of teens at a party on St. Simons Island. Trent’s aunt, Janele Tucker, said:

“It just has made me sick to my stomach. I don’t want to get into details, but he was, I feel, honestly tortured.”

The video, which was shared on Facebook, was taken four days before Trent was hospitalized. Referring to the clip, Tucker said that it just went on to show how those boys had been continuously abusing and mistreating him.

Happening right now, a crowd is outside of a Brunswick hospital with candles and signs to support Trenton Lehrkamp. Trent is still hospitalized tonight following a brutal beating by teens at a house party on St. Simons Island. #justicefortrent

Late Monday night, on March 27, over 100 people assembled outside the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick to demand accountability. One teen present at the gathering said that what happened to Trent Lehrkamp was beyond human.

Another teen described Trent as the sweetest and nicest kid. They added:

“For this to happen to him after everything he’s been through is the worst thing imaginable.”

The vigil was organized by Theawanza Brooks, whose nephew Ahmaud Arbery, a black man, was murdered during a racially motivated hate crime in 2020. People on Twitter have also expressed their disgust at Trent's assailants and demanded justice for the 19-year-old.

This is Trent from St Simons Is, GA. Tuesday night he was picked up by 4 'supposed' friends. For hours, he was tortured w/ alcohol + battery acid thru a funnel + spray painted him + taped him + took pics & posted to SM. He's on a ventilator. No arrests yet. #JusticeforTrent

These parents should know what their kids did to Trent Lehrkamp as this is no longer "hazing", this is attempted murder. Trent considered these losers to be his friends. They've tortured, forced alcohol (6x blood alcohol level legal limit), glue, spray paint, egg yolk, vomit,…

#brunswick #TrentLehrkamp HEY PROSECUTOR KEITH HIGGINS. It's time to do your job. Justice should be brought to EVERYONE no matter who their parents are. No one should buy their way out of this travesty.

AMErikaNCRYPTOGirl ♥️ @AMErikaNGIRLLL



HEY @GlynnCountyGA POLICE! @GlynnPolice Have you arrested these criminals yet? We want Justice for Trent ! What's taking so long. Imagine this happening to your kid???Trent Lehrkamp, 19, was humiliated tortured, assaulted and forced to consume large amounts of alcohol and…

B. @_MadameBee

Every single person involved in what happened to Trent Lehrkamp needs to be charged to the fullest extent. Teens and parents. #JusticeforTrent

Kiara @ImKiaraYo

There needs to be Justice for Trent.

There needs to be Justice for Trent. What's wrong with kids today? #JusticeforTrent #TrentLehrkamp

Theawanza Brooks accused Glynn County of having a history of corruption. She said that the ones that have money in the community, pay off a lot of such situations. However, Brooks asserted that they were going to fight until they help get Trent Lehrkamp the justice that he deserves.

A spokesperson for the Glynn County Police Department released a statement on Monday night where it said that GCPD continues to investigate the incident. They stated that the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) and the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) have conducted interviews with parties that were involved in the case.

They have obtained statements to proceed with their investigation based on established facts. The teens present in the video footage have been identified and further interrogations are being conducted.

No arrests have been made yet. Trent Lehrkamp has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit in stable condition.

