Justice for Trent Lehrkamp GoFundMe raises more than $33,000 in wake of hazing incident 

On March 21, 2023, Trent Lehrkamp, a 19-year-old on the spectrum of Autism, was left in critical condition on a ventilator after he was allegedly hazed at a party on St. Simons Island by three teenagers.

In the wake of the hazing incident, a GoFundMe was set up to pay for Trent Lehrkamp’s medical bills and recovery. The campaign has raised more than $33,000 so far.

On the crowdfunding page, the organizer detailed the incident and the terrifying aftermath that left Lehrkamp fighting for his life on a ventilator in the ICU, battling a fever and a lung infection after he was dropped off in the ER by the alleged perpetrators.

Days after the incident, The Brunswick News reported that on Sunday, March 26, detectives interviewed the victim at the hospital, who appeared alert and conscious when he provided authorities with a statement of what transpired on the night of the alleged hazing incident.

Trent Lehrkamp was allegedly bullied by Glynn Academy students

Authorities said that on March 21, 2023, Trent Lehrkamp was picked up from his home by a group of Glynn Academy students attending a party on St. Simons Island.

Lehrkamp, who graduated from Glynn Academy in 2022, was then forced to drink large amounts of alcohol and take drugs like mushrooms until he passed out. The assailants then allegedly sprayed, painted, and urinated on the victim.

A social media post claimed that the assailants allegedly documented the incident and subsequently posted it on Snapchat before dropping the victim off at an ER in Southeast Georgia Health System. Hospital staff then notified the authorities after they found the victim exhibiting signs of an overdose. The assailants, who stayed and registered their names in the hospital, left before officers arrived at the scene.

Glynn County Police Department officers, who found the victim with remnants of the paint on his body while he was on a ventilator, reportedly did not find any signs of physical injuries. However, after registering a complaint from the victim’s family., on March 22, 2023, officers served a search warrant and interviewed the suspects.

While authorities are yet to make an arrest in the case, they said that they have collected numerous items of evidence as they continue to explore the incident.

In a press release, the Glynn County Police Department said:

"Detectives have interviewed several juveniles associated with the incident and are continuing to conduct additional interviews."

As per multiple reports, last week, a video circulating on social media showed Trent Lehrkamp tied to a chair while surrounded by multiple teens, who were captured spraying the victim with a hose. While the post alleged that the video was from a recent hazing incident, police said the footage was from another incident involving the same victim.

The Glynn County Police Department said that they are consulting with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Glynn County Sheriff's Office, and the Glynn County District Attorney regarding their investigation into the incident. Officials have asked anyone with information to notify law enforcement officers.

