"Honestly, it was all my fault": Former NCT member Lucas allegedly addresses his cheating controversy in his latest documentary series episode, FREEZE

On Saturday, February 24, former NCT member Lucas released the first part of his documentary series, FREEZE, through his official YouTube channel. The first part showcased the idol's thought processes and other relative issues he dealt with during his hiatus that kickstarted around August 2021.

In the documentary video, Lucas addressed, though not explicitly, the controversy that resulted in his hiatus. The idol talked about how the hiatus and the environment he was put under due to the same led him into depths of depression where he could not do anything for about six months.

After he opened up about the same, he also stated that what he was facing were the consequences of what he did, and if he hadn't done certain things, he wouldn't have ended up in this position.

"Honestly, it was all my fault, had I not done that, this wouldn’t have happened."

Though the idol didn't directly state what he had done, some netizens immediately inferred that he was referring to the cheating controversy. While fans felt sorry for the idol, several netizens took this statement as Lucas admitting to the allegations raised against him, resulting in a heated debate on the internet.

Netizens express mixed reactions as the former NCT member Lucas addresses the cheating controversy in his recent documentary episode

Back in August 2021, the idol was accused of allegedly cheating, abusing, stealing money, and gaslighting his ex-girlfriends following a netizen's confession. While there was no solidifying evidence to justify these allegations, it created much backlash for Lucas and naturally received much criticism and hate from netizens. This led to him entering a hiatus that lasted almost four years.

Around May last year, SM Entertainment announced the idol's departure from NCT and its subunit, WayV, under which he was a fixed member. However, the agency also revealed that he would be returning to the industry as a solo artist, and almost a year later, his activities as a soloist officially kicked in. On February 24, following the reveal of Lucas's official X, Instagram, and YouTube accounts, fans were hit with the surprise release of the idol's first documentary episode.

While fans weren't expecting the documentary, they felt it necessary to address the issue given the heated debate around him even years after the controversy landed. In the first part of the documentary, FREEZE, the idol was seen sharing several parts of his life during the hiatus. He stated that he was struggling to cope with the events surrounding him.

"I stayed only in my room for 6 months, I didn’t want to do anything. I had a lot of thoughts. II had terrible thoughts. I was so sorry I wanted to die. In all seriousness, my hair kept falling out, I didn’t even eat properly because I had no appetite. Honestly, it was all my fault, had I not done that, this wouldn’t have happened."

Following his confession, two kinds of reactions surfaced on the internet. On one hand, fans were worried about the idol and expressed sympathy towards his then-deteriorating mental and physical health. With him finally coming out of his shell and kickstarting his solo career, fans have been supportive of the same and cheering for Lucas.

However, some netizens speculated that the idol was talking about the Cheating Controversy and stated that he allegedly affirmed the allegations that were raised against him. While there was no proof before the documentary, some believe that the idol's confession only justifies the accusations as true. This angered some, and they criticized and called out the idol for his actions.