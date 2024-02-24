'THANK YOU LUCAS' trends on X as fans celebrate the former NCT member's official start as a solo artist

On Friday, February 23, the former NCT member, Lucas, rolled out professionally taken pictures of himself on Instagram and also kickstarted his new official X account, thereby hinting at his soon-to-come solo debut. While the idol departed NCT and its subunit, WayV, back in 2023, it was also revealed that he'll continue to be housed under SM Entertainment and eventually resurface as a solo artist.

Almost a year later, the idol seems to be slowly returning as a soloist. Fans had guessed as much from his public appearance at SHINee Key and TEN's solo concerts.

As mentioned before, Lucas has not only opened up an official Instagram account, @lucas_smofficial, but has also started an X account that carries a blue tick.

Since fans have been waiting to see him perform as a K-pop idol for a long time now, the recent news naturally left them overjoyed and they couldn't help but thank the idol for making his return to the industry, thereby trending the same on X.

Fans elated as the former NCT Lucas kickstarts activities as a solo artist under SM Entertainment

Back in August 2021, Lucas was tangled in a controversy following a netizen's confession who claimed to be his ex-girlfriend. The idol was subsequently accused of abuse, gaslighting, stealing money, and more, by several other netizens, who followed the initial confession, also claiming to be his former girlfriends.

While there was no solid evidence that proved the netizens' allegations, the idol was forced to enter a hiatus due to the criticism he faced from the masses. After being shut away from the public for almost three years, around May 2023, SM Entertainment released a statement, conveying that the idol will no longer be a part of NCT and will focus on debuting as a soloist under the same agency.

Though fans were saddened by his departure from the group, they were also thrilled at the prospect of him re-emerging as a solo artist. As fans eagerly awaited announcements and other information regarding the idol's solo debut, they were peppered with hints.

Before the establishment of his official X and Instagram accounts, the idol shocked fans with his solo appearance at not just one but two SM artists' events.

Lucas was spotted at SHINee Key's solo concert, where his senior gave him a shoutout. He was also seen at his former fellow member, Ten's solo fancon, alongside NCT members, Johnny, Jaehyun, and Mark. Fans were also elated to spot him in Budapest, where he was speculated to have been filming the music video for his upcoming solo project.

Speculation about Lucas' comeback now seems to have come true, with his new blue-tick accounts on both Instagram and Twitter, much to the delight of fans.

On February 23, the idol took to his Bubble account and wrote a message, expressing his gratitude towards his fans just minutes before he officially opened up his accounts. The message read:

"Thank you for waiting for me for a long time. There are 12 minutes left."

With the news of Lucas' solo debut officially solidifying, fans can hardly wait to see what's in store for them.