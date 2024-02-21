"I'm also incredibly ready": Netizens speculate former NCT member Lucas' solo debut following the alleged release of the idol's new X account

On Wednesday, February 21, fans began to speculate about the return of Lucas, the former NCT member, as they noticed a new X account, which is allegedly affiliated with SM Entertainment. While the idol was announced to have departed the K-pop group NCT he debuted under, and its subunit WayV, it was previously stated that he will be continuing his career under SM Entertainment as a soloist.

In recent days, fans also noticed that the idol has slowly begun to be more active on his social media accounts like Instagram, where he uploaded pictures of himself or stories of him practicing in the dance studio.

Fans have taken this increased activity as a hint for the idol kickstarting his solo career soon. Additionally, with his recent public appearances at both SHINee Key and NCT Ten's concerts, fans' speculations have been all the more justified.

Therefore, when they found that an X account, @LUCAS2060553, was allegedly affiliated with the official X account of SM Entertainment, fans were sure that the former NCT member's solo debut was right around the corner. However, given the controversy surrounding his hiatus and departure, there have been mixed reactions to the news.

Netizens divided following speculations about former NCT member Lucas' alleged new X account

Back in August 2021, Lucas was heavily criticized by netizens following the confession of an alleged victim, who accused the idol of cheating, abusing, stealing money, and gaslighting, This confession led to several other alleged ex-girlfriends of the idol raising similar allegations against him. The event led to the idol entering a hiatus and pausing his promotions from both NCT and WayV.

Regardless, netizens' anger towards the idol about the issue wasn't settled, and they expressed their displeasure towards him through online campaigns, protest trucks, and other means, demanding for the idol's permanent departure from the group and agency. However, given there had apparently been no solid evidence that proved the idol guilty, several fans supported and cheered for the idol.

In May 2023, SM Entertainment officially announced that the idol would be departing NCT but would still be housed under the agency and eventually debut as a solo artist. After almost a year since the announcement, fans are finally hopeful that the idol's debut is right around the corner. While the idol has not made any public appearances in the past two years, he was spotted at not just one but two SM artists' concerts.

The idol not only attended SHINee Key's solo concert, but his senior also gave him a shoutout at the event, making fans speculate that Lucas will be more commercially active. Moreover, he was also spotted at Ten's solo FANCON event in Seoul on February 16 along with his former members Jaehyun, Johnny, and Mark, which made fans believe he still shared a close relationship with them.

Therefore, when fans found an X account, named after the idol, affiliated with SM Entertainment's X account, they were over the moon. However, there have been mixed reactions to the same. Several netizens were still against the idol's entrance into the music industry following the allegations that were raised against him. They have also been criticizing people for supporting the idol.

On the other hand, some fans have been defending the idol by stating that the allegations are false and that the supposed evidence that accompanied them was reportedly fabricated. Additionally, many justified their stance by stating how, if the idol was actually guilty, he would've been arrested or dropped by SM Entertainment, given the strict rules of the Korean and Chinese governments.

Regardless, since there have been no profile picture, layout, or posts from the alleged X account of Lucas, fans have been patiently waiting for confirmations regarding the same. Naturally, the debates and mixed feelings about Lucas' alleged comeback are still dominating the internet.

