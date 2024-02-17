"This makes me so happy": Fans emotional as they spot NCT's Mark, Johnny, Jaehyun, and the former member Lucas at Ten's first solo FANCON in Seoul

On Friday, February 16, 2024, fans were elated to see that former NCT member Lucas was seated with NCT's Mark, Johnny, and Jaehyun in the audience of Ten's first solo FANCON, 1001, which was held in Seoul.

Following Ten's solo debut with his first mini-album, TEN, on February 13, 2024, the idol kickstarted the promotions for the same through his first FANCON tour and will be making several stops across Asia, including Bangkok, HongKong, Indonesia, and more.

His first show was held at the Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangju District, Seoul, and fans filled up the venue as they gathered to watch the idol's first solo concert. However, it wasn't just the fans who came together to cheer and support the idol on his new embarkation. His fellow NCT members Mark, Johnny, and Jaehyun were spotted in the audience along with former NCT and WayV member Lucas.

Fans were both shocked and thrilled to see the former member at the concert. They were moved by the fact that he showed up for his friend's first FANCON and that he also maintained a close relationship with the other NCT members.

Fans were excited seeing NCT's Mark, Johnny, Jaehyun, and their former member Lucas at Ten's first solo FANCON in Seoul

On February 13, 2024, NCT's Ten rolled out his first mini-album, TEN, with its title track Nightwalker. The release immediately stunned fans and netizens. Standing as the second-ever NCT member to make his solo debut, fans were extremely happy and proud of his work and were thrilled about the things he had in store as a solo artist.

Soon enough, the idol kickstarted his first solo FANCON tour, 1001, beginning with his two-day concert in Seoul, at the Yes24 Live Hall. When NCT members hold concerts, whether as sub-unit groups or soloists, their fellow members have always tried to make an appearance in the audience to support and cheer for them.

The supporters present at Ten's concert were none other than NCT's Johnny, Mark, and Jaehyun. While these three members didn't come as much of a surprise to the fans, what shocked the internet was former NCT member Lucas accompanying the three members.

Lucas debuted under the NCT sub-unit WayV in 2019, but the idol departed from the group and its subunit in 2023 and was announced to soon debut as a soloist under SM Entertainment.

While more details of the same are yet to be unveiled, one of the things that fans were most afraid of was the lack of content between Lucas and other NCT members since many believed that they shared a strong friendship. However, the recent news of the idol at Ten's first solo FANCON concert in solo alongside other NCT members made fans extremely happy.

Fans couldn't help but get emotional after realizing that the members were still in touch with Lucas. Following the videos and pictures of the four K-pop idols showcasing their support for Ten's solo embarkations, fans not only celebrated the news but also hoped for more such content to come their way.