"Leave the poor man alone": Fans defend Lucas following his supportive message for NCT's Baggy Jeans track

On Tuesday, August 29, former NCT member Lucas took to his Dear U. Bubble account to chat with his fans. Among the many things he talked about, he also shared his opinions about NCT 2023's second title track, Baggy Jeans, which was released on August 28. The idol not only expressed that it was a great song but also asked his fans to send their support to the song as well as the NCT members.

Netizens, however, expressed mixed feelings about his message. Since the idol is not popular among a few NCTzens, some expressed displeasure with him talking about NCT members, the group that Lucas left recently. On the other hand, some fans are happy that the relationship between him and his former members is still strong, and they are also defending the idol against the hate he is receiving.

Fans react to former NCT's Lucas sending a supportive message for Baggy Jeans track release

Following the dating scandal that Lucas was involved in back in 2021, the idol went on a lengthy hiatus, pausing all his schedules and promotions with respect to both NCT and WayV. While the idol was barely active for the following years, SM Entertainment released a statement on May 10, 2023, expressing that he had officially left the group and would revive his music career as a soloist.

Right from his dating scandal, where the idol was scrutinized for allegedly cheating, gaslighting, and taking advantage of his partners, Lucas garnered a lot of negative attention and was heavily criticized by netizens, including a few NCTzens. While no one took a legitimate stance, the scandal created a permanent negative outlook on the idol, with him receiving persistent hate and criticism.

Therefore, when SM Entertainment announced that he'd be debuting as a solo artist, there were equal parts of supportive and negative responses. Given his soon-to-debut status, the idol has been quite active on his solo artist Bubble account, and with him still being an SM artist, he took the time to talk about his fellow artists who've been rolling out their comebacks, debuts, and more.

His comment on NCT 2023's title track, Baggy Jeans, has garnered a lot of attention.

"Baggy Jeans is so cool. Please support it a lot."

Given that some NCTzens are still displeased by the scandal's after-effects, many were unhappy to find interactions between Lucas and the NCT members. Additionally, many netizens were still frustrated about the idol leaving the group and debuting as a soloist and stated that it was a selfish act. Regardless, there have still been more than a handful of people who've been supportive and defensive of the idol.

As Lucas started to receive hate for his recent Bubble message about NCT's Baggy Jeans, his fans jumped to defend him. They stated that there was neither anything negative nor harmful about the message, and since it was mere support and positive energy towards the NCT members, people expressed that the hate the idol was receiving was unnecessary.

Additionally, they also expressed that they could hardly wait for the idol's official debut as a soloist and more interactions with the NCT members.