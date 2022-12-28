“Hope they get to go to paradise”: Why are fans shipping Lee Nadine and Kim Jin-young from Netflix’s Single’s Inferno? 

Netflix's newest season of Single’s Inferno recently premiered on the streaming giant. The dating show releases two new episodes every week on Tuesday at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT. So far, six episodes have been released for viewers to watch.

The South Korean reality TV dating series, Single’s Inferno, revolves around 12 singles on a stranded island looking for true love. With just basic amenities provided, they have to battle it out against each other in various tough challenges to win a fancy date. If the couples match, they get to spend a day together in paradise.

However, Single’s Inferno season 2 contestants cannot reveal any personal information to the rest. Apart from their name, they only have to use their charm and personality to win their partner over. If they match and go to paradise, they can reveal personal information like their job and age and get to know each other.

In episodes 5 and 6, viewers witnessed many contestants go on a date to paradise. Lee Nadine went with Dong-Woo, Kim Jin-young went with Shin Seul-ki, and Kim Han-bin went with Choi Seo-eun. Although these contestants went to paradise as couples, fans on social media are shipping one different match they wish would go to paradise.

It is none other than Harvard university pre-med student Lee Nadine and YouTuber Kim Jin-young after the two shared a conversation on the island.

Here's a brief recap of what happened during Lee Nadine and Kim Jin-young's conversation in Single’s Inferno

The day after all the contestants who went to paradise returned, they were given a free date day on the island. They could choose a person who they want to get to know better and see if they match. Kim Jin-young and Nadine went on an ice water date together to relax and get to know each other.

Jin-young asked Nadine what kind of relationship she was seeking in the competition. Lee Nadine responded,

"Well, I don't like it when people get clingy. Like texting me all day. I would rather be in a relationship that's casual but hot. Fun but hardworking and passionate about his work."

Jin-young asked her if there was someone like that on the island. Since Nadine wasn't sure yet, she said,

"I still wanted to talk to different people."

Jin-young predicted that Nadine's line of work must be very professional. He added that she gave the vibe of people who are very serious about their work. Nadine asked Jin-young the kind of relationship he was looking for and he said:

"A relationship where both are confident about their domain. Someone who is sure about their roles. I hate recklessly extravagant people. I want there to be something she's focused on."

Single’s Inferno season one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.

