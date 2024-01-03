House of the Dragon prequel on Corlys Velaryon to be made into an animated series

Kicking off 2024 with a thrilling announcement, George R. R. Martin surprised fans globally by revealing an animated prequel to House of the Dragon, following Corlys Velaryon, aka the Sea Snake.

As the author disclosed in his blog post on Sunday, December 31, 2023, three animated projects are underway, including the one that focuses on Corlys Velaryon.

The other two projects haven’t been disclosed but are believed to be made public soon after the production of the House of the Dragon spin-off prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdom announced release.

Initially, the project was planned to be a live-action series, titled Nine Voyages/Sea Sanke, but it has now been switched to an animated show that will be released on HBO

House of the Dragon prequel animated series to see Corlys Velaryon and his nine voyages on the ship Sea Snake

Expand Tweet

Martin’s Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon have been HBO’s monumental contributions to the fantasy action adventure that continues to reign supreme.

The process of adapting the series into a live-action proved to be both costly and laborious, owing to the meticulous work involved in handling intricate details, like elaborate sets, costumes and other elements.

The creator’s decision to shift to animation was driven by the likelihood that budgetary limitations would have rendered a live-action version prohibitively expensive. That's probably due to the ongoing show, House of the Dragon has been slated for four seasons, with the sequel arriving this year.

Martin said in his blog about the recent changes and the three upcoming animated projects:

"Work on the other two animated projects continues apace, however…and meanwhile, we have moved NINE VOYAGES, our series about the legendary voyages of the Sea Snake, over from live-action to animation. A move I support fully."

He continued to elaborate on the rationale behind his abrupt transition:

"Budgetary constraints would likely have made a live-action version prohibitively expensive, what with half the show taking place at sea, and the necessity of creating a different port every week, from Driftmark to Lys to the Basilisk Isles to Volantis to Qarth to … well, on and on and on.

"There’s a whole world out there. And we have a lot better chance of showing it all with animation. So we now have three animated projects underway."

Expand Tweet

Martin proclaimed that he's utterly fascinated by Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai, one of the most popular adult animated TV series that was released on November 3, 2023.

He expressed his desire to make the upcoming animated spinoffs as enthralling as Blue Eye Samurai:

Will any of them make it to air? happen? No way to know. Nothing is certain in Hollywood. But if it does happen, with one or two or all three shows, I hope we can make them as good as gorgeous and gripping as BLUE EYE SAMURAI. We will for damn sure try.

Martin unveiled that he’s skeptical whether any of the three animated shows would make it to HBO.

That's likely due to the cancellation of Game of Thrones spinoffs Flea Bottom and Bloodmoon. Additionally, other spinoffs like A Knight of the Seven Kingdom have been shelved with no updates as of now.

Expand Tweet

Much to fans' surprise alongside the three animated projects, a Jon Snow spin-off is already in development and will soon announce the news everyone is eagerly waiting for.

Following the Game of Thrones engrossing finale, several spinoffs were announced. One of them was revealed to be an animated series, another prequel to House of the Dragon, to explore The Golden Empire of Yi Ti.

It can be anticipated that the unnamed project on Yi Ti would be one of the three new animated installments.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon and other shows from the same universe as 2024 follows.