How did Alec Musser die? All My Children Star died by suicide according to medical examiner's report

American actor Alec Musser, best known for All My Children and the 2010 comedy film Grown Ups, died on Saturday, January 13, at his home in Del Mar, California. He was 50.

On January 16, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office published a press release regarding the actor's death. Alec Musser died by suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Born in New York, Musser was also a fitness model and a bodybuilder and led an active lifestyle, as per his Instagram page. He also appeared on multiple television series, such as Rita Rocks and Desperate Housewives.

Alec Musser's fiancee Paige Press found him dead

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's office report states that Musser's fiancee, Paige Press, found the late actor "seated and slumped forward on the bathroom floor on January 13 morning.

The press release said,

"She notes a firearm near him and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and called 911. Paramedics and law enforcement responded and confirmed the death."

After his passing was announced, Paige took to Instagram to release a heartfelt statement:

"RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken. Todya is the worst day of my life. We were so happy... You were the best fiance I could of ever asked for."

Before the post-mortem was conducted, Paige suspected COVID-19 to be the cause of his passing. However, she claimed that Musser was both vaccinated and boosted. In Paige's initial statement, she announced that the actor was suffering from a fairly severe case of COVID-19.

Grown-Ups co-star Adam Sandler mourned his loss in a post with a picture of Alec from the movie.

"I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."

Musser's last Instagram post before he died was of him surfing a big wave with the caption, "Silhouette by Baja Winter Twilight."

He initially shot to fame after appearing in TV shows like I Wanna Be a Soap Star and All My Children. He was a recurring cast member in the latter from 2005–2007 and appeared in 43 episodes.

Alec began his modeling career modeling for Abercrombie and Fitch campaigns and often traveled abroad for photoshoots. The model-actor worked with renowned magazines such as GQ, Cosmopolitan, and Men's Health and brands such as Gianfranco Ferre, Speedo, and Target.