Who did Alec Musser play in Grown Ups? Hilarious role explored as soap star dies aged 50

Hollywood actor Alec Musser, who played the water park stud in the 2010 comedy film Grown Ups, passed away on Friday (January 12) at the age of 50. The news was shared by his fiancée Paige Press on Saturday. Paige shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram Stories and expressed her devastation over Alec’s passing. She wrote:

“RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.”

In another story slide, she also wrote:

“Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy.”

Paige Press honored Alec and called him the best fiancé she could have ever asked for. She also posted a picture of Alec surprising her with Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUVs. Paige wrote she wouldn’t be able to drive her G Wagon anymore. The two got engaged in 2023.

The tragic news of Alec Musser’s death was also confirmed by his uncle. An immediate cause of death was not revealed. The actor reportedly died in his Del Mar home in California.

Alec Musser's acting credits and his hilarious appearance in Grown Ups

Alec Musser, a New York native had been an avid athlete since childhood. Aside from being an actor, he also worked as a fitness model. His Instagram feed bears witness to his fascination with bodybuilding and outdoor sports.

In the movie Grown Ups, Alec appears as an attractive muscleman who catches the attention of ladies — Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Joyce Van Patten, and Maria Bello, by doing some muscle tricks from across a pool where they are sunbathing. As Alec walks across the water slide towards them, the ladies become a bit self-aware and excited to strike up a conversation with the handsome stud.

Joyce Van Patten’s character, Gloria tells a visibly pregnant Deanne, played by Rudolph to try not to pass wind, to which Deanne awkwardly laughs. As Alec’s character arrives in front of them and starts talking, his voice lands in a striking contrast with his buff physique, churning a bout of laughter from the ladies. In a high-pitched voice, with a slight inclination to a stereotypical feminine tone, Alec says:

“Hey, what’s up ladies?”

Alec’s voice visibly surprises the women as they keep staring at him with shocked looks on their faces. He continues:

“So, you’re from around these parts, eh? I’m from Saskatchetoon [Saskatchewan]! That’s up in Canada, eh? You American ladies ever been up to Saskatchetoon? Yeah, you American ladies would enjoy being in Saskatchetoon.”

As he finishes asking the questions, all four of them break out in a contagious fit of laughter at once. Alec's character then leaves by calling them "hoseteasers". Once he is gone, Deanne cracks a joke:

"Everything was on steroids, except his voice."

Adam Sandler, who played Lenny Feder, one of the leads in the movie, took to Instagram to pay a heartbreaking tribute to Alec Musser after his passing. Sharing a photo of Alec from Grown Ups, he wrote:

"I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."

Aside from Grown Ups, Alec Musser also appeared on SOAPnet’s reality series I Wanna Be a Soap Star until 2007. Alec made a few more appearances in shows like Desperate Housewives, and Rita Rocks. He also starred in 43 episodes of the 1970 drama series All My Children.