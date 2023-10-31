In which movie did Salma Hayek star opposite Matthew Perry? Plot explored as actress writes heartfelt post to remember the late F.R.I.E.N.D.S. alum

As the world continues grieving the loss of the beloved Matthew Perry, his once co-star, Salma Hayek remembered the actor in a heartfelt Instagram post. Perry, known for playing the iconic character of Chandler Bing from the 1990s sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, was found dead on Saturday, October 28, 2023, after drowning in his Jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home.

"It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness. There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them," Hayek wrote.

The two actors shared the screen together in the 1997 romantic comedy directed by Andy Tennant, Fools Rush In, a story about two strangers who have a one-night stand in Las Vegas that ends up in a pregnancy.

In her post, the Frida actress shared several photos with Matthew, including one with two of them having fun on set, another one of them at an event with George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg, and a screenshot of Perry's Instagram story referring to Fools Rush In.

Salma Hayek received an Outstanding Actress in a Feature Film nomination at the ALMA Awards for her performance in Fools Rush In

The movie follows the life of two strangers, Alex Whitman (Matthew Perry), a designer from New York City, visiting Las Vegas to supervise the construction of a nightclub, where he meets Isabel Fuentes (Salma Hayek), a free-spirited Mexican-American photographer.

Following a night together they don't see each other for three months, and only meet again when Hayek's Isabel reveals she's pregnant. The pair decides to do the right thing and get married. The film probes into the idea of building a life together with someone who you don't know very well and addresses subsequent issues of differences in cultures, religions, and lifestyles.

In her remembrance post, Salma Hayek recalled the time when Matthew Perry stated Fools Rush In was one of the best movies he had worked on.

Last year, when a fan on Instagram asked the actor whether Chandler Bing was his most treasured role, the 17 Again star stated:

"I did a movie that I love called Fools Rush In with @salmahayek that was probably my best movie."

In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry again attributed his first leading role as Alex Whitman in his "best movie," Fools Rush In.

Salma Hayek concluded her message by saying he was gone too soon and that she would never forget him and cherish his "silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart."

While Perry was found drowned in his hot tub, law enforcement authorities are still investigating the incident to determine the actual cause of death. However, they have stated that no "foul play" was suspected.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Perry's autopsy was completed and they are awaiting the toxicology reports.