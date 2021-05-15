Twitch streamer CallMeKevin’s hot tub stream raises over $43,000 in charity for children hospital

Kevin "CallMeKevin" O'Reilly is a 27-year-old Irish YouTuber who does a variety of comedic gaming and lifestyle videos. Since 2016, the channel CallMeKevin has grown to over 2.7 million subscribers and is allegedly worth $2.2 million.
CallMeKevin recently held a charity stream to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital where he held different challenges, raffles, and other ways to help motivate fans to reach a goal of raising $10,000.
The hot tub meta and how CallMeKevin used it for good
In recent events on Twitch, the hot tub meta has become a controversial topic in the community and has divided many streamers. While some believe that these streams are not age appropriate, others have no problems with streams of this nature. CallMeKevin took the opportunity to use this popular meta to host a fundraiser.
CallMeKevin had a goal of $10,000 with the "Hot Tub Charity Stream" video, but he and his community seriously exceeded that. In just three hours he raised over $43,000. This was a hugely successful event as he was not expecting to raise that much. In the past CallMeKevin has done other fundraisers and attempts to be as supportive of all communities as possible.
Kevin had over 1,000 Euros worth of giveaways for his viewers and gave away raffles for every $250 raised. Viewers needed to just enter #giveaway in the chat box to be part of all the giveaways during the stream.
How the community reacted to CallMeKevin's fundraiser
CallmeKevin's community was very supportive of the charity and contributed quite generously. Everyone, including CallMeKevin, was amazed by the community coming together to raise so much money for a good cause. Many are hoping to see more like this from him in the future.
CallMeKevin's hot tub stream is a great twist on this popular meta, as it tries to have a positive effect on society through these hugely popular streaming channels.
