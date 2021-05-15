Twitch streamer CallMeKevin’s hot tub stream raises over $43,000 in charity for children hospital

Kevin "CallMeKevin" O'Reilly is a 27-year-old Irish YouTuber who does a variety of comedic gaming and lifestyle videos. Since 2016, the channel CallMeKevin has grown to over 2.7 million subscribers and is allegedly worth $2.2 million.

CallMeKevin recently held a charity stream to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital where he held different challenges, raffles, and other ways to help motivate fans to reach a goal of raising $10,000.

I don't even know what to say. Thank you so much to everyone who took part in any way, shape or form.



$43,330.20 raised in 3 hours, what an amazing community we have. It is honestly mind blowing.



We did a really good thing today. pic.twitter.com/mtp1V1SORQ — Kevin (@CallMeKevin1811) May 13, 2021

Also Read: Top 5 PewDiePie Minecraft videos of all time

The hot tub meta and how CallMeKevin used it for good

In recent events on Twitch, the hot tub meta has become a controversial topic in the community and has divided many streamers. While some believe that these streams are not age appropriate, others have no problems with streams of this nature. CallMeKevin took the opportunity to use this popular meta to host a fundraiser.

CallMeKevin had a goal of $10,000 with the "Hot Tub Charity Stream" video, but he and his community seriously exceeded that. In just three hours he raised over $43,000. This was a hugely successful event as he was not expecting to raise that much. In the past CallMeKevin has done other fundraisers and attempts to be as supportive of all communities as possible.

back at you kev <3 Thanks for putting this together and the hard work and bringing us together as a cult-er, community — mari (@mar1jacks) May 13, 2021

Kevin had over 1,000 Euros worth of giveaways for his viewers and gave away raffles for every $250 raised. Viewers needed to just enter #giveaway in the chat box to be part of all the giveaways during the stream.

Also Read: Mr Beast Burger launched in 5 locations across the UK, and Dream fans can’t contain their excitement

How the community reacted to CallMeKevin's fundraiser

CallmeKevin's community was very supportive of the charity and contributed quite generously. Everyone, including CallMeKevin, was amazed by the community coming together to raise so much money for a good cause. Many are hoping to see more like this from him in the future.

It was amazing Kevin, really proud of you and the community ! pic.twitter.com/zdwvwLEaHT — SunbeamKirsten (@Kirtjee1202) May 13, 2021

it was a super fun stream!! glad you did this and it was for a good cause too :D

also bob 😢 pic.twitter.com/2CdM88N4ef — mefe (@mefepickens) May 13, 2021

it was absolutely hilarious and for such a great cause!! i still cant believe how much work you put into this stuff haha! it was amazing to witness, thanks for the awesome stream :D — julia (@JuliArt_107) May 13, 2021

You did amazing!! So proud! Such a fun stream too! pic.twitter.com/4kfYUcsFZE — 🌸Georgi 🌸 (@GeorgiChan) May 13, 2021

ok but actually this is incredibly huge and i’m glad that you’re doing this, really proud of you and the cult of course — mefe (@mefepickens) May 13, 2021

that’s incredible! thank u & the community for raising money for such an incredible hospital, on a personal level i know how amazing the work they do is and i’m so grateful that u chose it & managed to raise so much money <33 — abbie (@kalemekevin) May 13, 2021

this is incredible I'm so proud to be a part of this community — Andrina 💛💛 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑚𝜊𝑟𝑒 (@tayrialena) May 13, 2021

Very well done Kevin, and all involved. — BENjamin (@BENjami55304596) May 13, 2021

Great work kevy....& chat what a great stream. — Chrissy (@tstormjones) May 13, 2021

WOAH WHAT!! I left at like $33000, that’s insane!! — Apollo (@ApolloIsOnline) May 13, 2021

CallMeKevin's hot tub stream is a great twist on this popular meta, as it tries to have a positive effect on society through these hugely popular streaming channels.

Also Read: What is David Dobrik’s net worth? A look at YouTuber’s wealth amid endless controversies