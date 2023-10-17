"Looks like he never leaves the gym": Man fights buff Kangaroo to save dog in viral video, sparks wild reactions

An Australian man fought off a Kangaroo to save his dog, and the video of the confrontation took the internet by storm. Mick Moloney, a resident of Mildura, Victoria, was out stretching by the river when he noticed that his Akita dog was being head-locked in the river by a "jacked" Kangaroo. Mick immediately stepped into the river and confronted the Roo head-on, successfully freeing his dog.

The video of Mike successfully taking on the extremely muscular kangaroo broke the internet. People appreciated him for stepping up and saving his dog but one look at the Roo sent chills down the spines of people.

Internet users were fascinated and even scared by the Roo's pristine prison-like physique. One X user commented:

Netizens were shocked by the animal's extremely muscular frame (Image via X/@NoContextHumans)

Netizens shocked by Kangaroo's physique

The video of the man fighting the Kangaroo for his dog went viral across different platforms. Initially posted on his personal Facebook account by Mick Moloney, it eventually spread like wildfire. @crazyclipsonly's re-post of the video on X got more than 5 million views, and @NoContextHumans' re-post of that tweet amassed over 1.7 million views on the platform.

Netizens were awestruck by the Kangaroo's remarkable physique, with many comparing it to that of a well-built human. They also noted that while they cherished their own dogs, the Kangaroo's impressive size and strength made them take a second look at the definition of a hero. Here are a few reactions from @NoContextHumans' and @crazyclipsonly's X posts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"This thing's just got out of jail": Mick Moloney on the Kangaroo

In an interview given to ABC Radio Melbourne, Mildura resident, Mick Moloney explained what exactly had happened between him, the Roo, and his dog, an Akita named Hatchi. Mick was out by the Murray River on the weekend and was doing some stretching when he noticed that Hatchi was nowhere to be seen. He was in for quite the surprise when he looked towards the river. He told the radio station:

"I could just see this massive kangaroo … standing there with his arms actually in the water just staring at me,"

A few seconds later, his dog, who was head-locked by the massive animal came up from the water and was yelping and struggling to breathe. Mick initially tried scaring off the Roo with a loud noise, but when that was of no avail, he decided to go in himself. Although Roos are quite common in Australia, this one was terrifying. He told the station:

"The muscles on this thing, I was like 'this thing's just got out of jail' or something … it was jacked,"

Before bravely going for his dog, he decided to record the whole thing on his phone as he thought that nobody would believe him. He got in the water and engaged in a small scrap with the "jacked" animal. He revealed in his Facebook post, that the Roo tried drowning him and he punched it in the mouth, which hurt.

He thought the Kangaroo was about to kick its giant legs at him, but Mick prevented that by splashing water on the Roo's face. It tried going for Mick again but was unsuccessful. Mick, by the way, is a mixed martial arts and Brazilian jujitsu instructor.

The most important thing was that his dog, Hatchi escaped and is now doing fine. He told the station that he would not stop using the same trail to let the Roos know that they were not scared of them. He revealed that he was an animal lover and said that he was not trying to be vicious. Mick ended up calling the fight, a draw.