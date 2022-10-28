“No excuse for this”: Horrific footage showing teen beating Kangaroo Joey to death sparks outrage online

Unsettling footage of a young man beating a Kangaroo joey to death has sparked outrage among netizens, with many decrying the horrifying scene that shows the helpless animal attempting to crawl to escape its abusers.

The video, documented by the young man’s mother to share on social media, was also condemned by animal activists in Australia, including Animal Justice Party MP Mark Pearson, who described the incident as “revolting.”

In the video, a young man can be heard laughing over the plight of the grey kangaroo joey whose legs appeared to be snapped at the hip before the teenager pulled it out of a tray.

The teenager’s unsympathetic mother is heard in the background egging the teenager, who is pretending to be a boxer, while he punches the animal that is bleeding from the head and nose as it lies on the ground.

The disturbing clip, which also captured the teen’s mother bashing the animal, has incensed several people online who adeptly described the incident, stating that there is “No excuse for this.”

Animal Justice Party MP Mark Pearson speaks out over the horrific attack on a Kangaroo Joey

Following the incident, Animal Justice Party MP Mark Pearson, an ardent campaigner for the protection of kangaroos in Australia, has written formal complaints to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) and New South Wales Police demanding that the attack on the kangaroo joey be investigated.

In a statement, Pearson said that the incident resulted from the government’s apathy towards kangaroos, the most persecuted animal in Australia. The official, seemingly devastated by the incident, said that the government “treat kangaroos and native wildlife as pests and generously dole out permits to shoot and kill them.”

He added that as long as the government blatantly disrespects wildlife, citizens will continue to mistreat innocent animals as pests, negating their right to co-exist with humans.

He further stated:

“Kangaroos are not okay and it’s time to stop taking them for granted. This change needs to come from the top down, because it’s the Australian Government’s trigger-happy approach to kangaroos that we are now seeing reflected in wider culture, with incidents of animal cruelty inflicted by young people increasingly coming into the light.”

Social Media reacts to the horrific attack on Kangaroo Joey

The public official wasn’t alone in expressing his disgust with the incident. Netizens were also infuriated by the mistreatment of kangaroo joey, with some echoing the MP’s sentiments.

A Twitter user by the name of Catfish Hokes said:

“Although it may seem cruel to us, that's the culture of Australian ppl.. just like with Eskimos and baby seals”

Earlier this year, teenagers from Queensland, Australia, were charged with animal cruelty after they uploaded footage of a kangaroo being run over by a car.

