How was Anna Mburu found? Body reportedly recovered in search for missing autistic girl from Lowell, Massachusetts

On the afternoon of Sunday, July 9, police dive teams found seven-year-old Lowell girl Anna Mburu dead in the Merrimack River. According to WCVB, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said that the cause of death appears to be drowning.

Investigators said that Anna Mburu was autistic and that she may have wandered into the water because it can be calming for neurodivergent individuals, due to the fact that rivers or lakes can be 'soothing' and 'low-sensory' areas.

Trigger warning: This article concerns the death of a child, the reader's discretion is advised

Tewksbury Police @TewksburyPD Lowell PD @LowellPD



middlesexda.com/press-releases… Body of Child Believed to be Missing 7-Year-Old from Lowell Located. Body of Child Believed to be Missing 7-Year-Old from Lowell Located.middlesexda.com/press-releases… On behalf of Chief Ryan Columbus, the members of Tewksbury PD offer our sincere condolences to the family of Anna Mburu. This is a tragic and heartbreaking situation. twitter.com/lowellpd/statu… On behalf of Chief Ryan Columbus, the members of Tewksbury PD offer our sincere condolences to the family of Anna Mburu. This is a tragic and heartbreaking situation. twitter.com/lowellpd/statu…

As previously reported by Sportskeeda, Anna Mburu was first reported missing on Sunday, July 9. She was last seen at 3 pm that day, either walking or riding a bicycle near the Belvidere area of Lowell. Officials believe the child wandered off by herself, and that no foul play is suspected in the seven-year-old's death.

A community mourns the death of 7-year-old Anna Mburu

The search for Anna Mburu brought together several volunteers, agencies, and rescue organizations. According to Masslive, the rescue teams included aircrafts, watercraft, and K-9 units.

Several officers went door to door, asking residents for access to surveillance footage that may help them identify Mburu. There were also several other volunteer search teams that canvassed the areas surrounding Lowell on ATVs and bicycles.

INALJ (Naomi House) @INALJNaomi Reading the sad news that the little 7 year old who was missing in Lowell MA is presumed found deceased in the nearby river. Thinking of Anna Mburu's family and friends and sending whatever comforting wishes we have their way Reading the sad news that the little 7 year old who was missing in Lowell MA is presumed found deceased in the nearby river. Thinking of Anna Mburu's family and friends and sending whatever comforting wishes we have their way

On Monday afternoon, the Lowell Fire and Police dive teams intensified the search for the 7-year-old. After dive teams recovered the body, Marian Ryan discussed the tragic incident with the public.

"We are all heartbroken to be here [Monday] afternoon to report that it appears that the end of the search has come. The recovery of the body of a young child, preliminarily identified as 7-year-old Anna, was recovered around noontime (Monday) in the Merrimack River in Tewksbury," Ryan said.

Ryan continued:

"Divers ultimately located the child, we believe to be, about 15 to 20 yards from the shore. She was in water between 8- and 9-feet deep."

On Monday night, hours after the discovery, a prayer vigil was held for Anna Mburu at the St. Michael Parish. Several members of the community arrived to pay their respects to the deceased child.

"As you can imagine, Anna's family is now dealing with an unimaginable loss. While they are also deeply grateful, they have requested privacy during these next few difficult days," Ryan added.

INALJ (Naomi House) @INALJNaomi Reading the sad news that the little 7 year old who was missing in Lowell MA is presumed found deceased in the nearby river. Thinking of Anna Mburu's family and friends and sending whatever comforting wishes we have their way Reading the sad news that the little 7 year old who was missing in Lowell MA is presumed found deceased in the nearby river. Thinking of Anna Mburu's family and friends and sending whatever comforting wishes we have their way

According to Dr. John E. Bischoff III, the vice president of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Missing Children Division, Mburu's autism may have played a role in the incident. Bischoff said that neurodivergent children often feel less fear, and may put themselves in risky situations without being aware.

While authorities believe that Mburu most likely drowned, they are still awaiting the official autopsy results from the medical examiner.

Poll : 0 votes