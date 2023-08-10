"How could anyone think this is OK": PragerU Frederick Douglass classroom video sparks outrage online

PragerU, an educational media platform, has returned to the headlines after a controversial video went viral. In the video, PragerU tried to show two kids with the Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who tries to take them back in time and gives them his two cents about slaves and slavery.

In the video, an animated version of Federick can be se heard saying:

“The big problems need to be approached very carefully. Have you kids heard of William Lloyd Garrison? He’s an abolitionist like me. He and I used to be friends. But we aren’t any longer. We don’t agree on how to solve problems. William refuses all compromises, demands immediate change, and if he doesn’t get what he wants, he likes to set things on fire.”

The kids in the cartoon responded by saying, “Sounds familiar.” The kids then state how they know they’ve “got the type” in their time. As the video went viral, social media users were stunned and outraged, as many were offended to see how PragerU used Frederick Douglass to take a subtle dig at Black Lives Matter, a movement started for the rights of Blacks a few years back.

As an X (formerly Twitter) account, @TizzyEnt, uploaded a video about it on the platform, one social media user commented how “depressing” it was to see such videos give out the wrong message to the kids. The comment read:

One netizen's reaction to the video in which Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass mocks Black Lives Matter. (Image via TizzyEnt/ Twitter)

The Florida Education Department recently approved the videos from PragerU, and they will now be shown in all public school classes. From slavery to racism to even political and economic issues, PragerU, the nonprofit media organization, will now be sharing 5-10 minute videos that will be shown in schools.

Social media users outraged as new PragerU video featuring Black Abolitionist Frederick Douglass goes viral

Previously, PragerU released an animated video of Christopher Columbus, in which he can be seen justifying slavery. Now, the recent video featuring Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass has made its way on multiple platforms, where PragerU takes a dig at the Black Lives Matter movement.

All In with Chris Hayes @allinwithchris



Here is a clip from one of their videos where a cartoon Christopher Columbus defends slavery. Florida recently approved PragerU’s right-wing curriculum for use in the classroom.Here is a clip from one of their videos where a cartoon Christopher Columbus defends slavery. pic.twitter.com/GkjVmQ8x6w

After an X account, @TizzyEnt, created a video about the same and posted it on social media, netizens were outraged. Here are some reactions:

Netizens were outraged as the organization released a new video for kids where Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass mocks Black Lives Matter. (Image via TizzyEnt/X)

Netizens were outraged as the organization released a new video for kids where Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass mocks Black Lives Matter. (Image via TizzyEnt/ X)

Netizens were outraged as the organization released a new video for kids where Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass mocks Black Lives Matter. (Image via TizzyEnt/X)

Netizens were outraged as the organization released a new video for kids where Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass mocks Black Lives Matter. (Image via TizzyEnt/ X)

Netizens were outraged as the organization released a new video for kids where Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass mocks Black Lives Matter. (Image via TizzyEnt/X)

Netizens were outraged as the organization released a new video for kids where Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass mocks Black Lives Matter. (Image via TizzyEnt/ X)

TizzyEnt’s video has been shared hundreds of times and viewed more than 102,000 times in just a few hours. At the moment, the media organization has not commented on the backlash. However, many social media users are concerned about these videos being shown in public schools.