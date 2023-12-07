The family of renowned poet and Peaky Blinders star, Benjamin Zephaniah, recently announced on social media the news of the actor's passing at the age of 65. The statement revealed that the talented artist had been battling a brain tumour for the past eight weeks, and he passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023. His family said further shared:

“It is with great sadness and regret that we announced the death of our beloved husband, son and brother in the early hours of this morning 7th December 2023. Benjamin was diagnosed with a brain tumour eight weeks ago."

It was further mentioned in the statement:

"Benjamin’s wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed. We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news."

Born and raised in Handsworth, Birmingham, Zephaniah's impact on British literature and culture is profound. Over the years, he garnered several awards that recognized his significant contributions to the field of literature and arts. In 2008, the University of Birmingham bestowed upon him an honorary doctorate, a testament to his remarkable body of work.

Beyond his accomplishments in poetry and literature, Zephaniah made a mark in the entertainment industry as well, with his acting roles, notably in the popular TV series Peaky Blinders, set in the 1920s Birmingham.

Benjamin Zephaniah succumbed to cancer at the age of 65, after being diagnosed with brain tumor eight weeks ago. Reflecting on the significance of early detection, Zephaniah, who had previously been a part of Prostate Cancer UK's Stronger Knowing More campaign, had urged others in a 2017 interview to get themselves checked for health concerns,

"If you feel something that’s not quite right, there’s nothing wrong with just getting it checked out. Any good doctor will tell you it’s better to get checked than leave it and find out you’ve left it too long."

The poet revealed a personal connection to prostate cancer, recounting the hushed discussions within his family about "water works problems" that afflicted his family members, which, in some cases, turned out to be related to the disease.

Despite the cultural silence surrounding the topic, Zephaniah expressed his deep concern for the lack of open dialogue, particularly among black men of all ages, about prostate cancer.

"I feel very passionate about prostate cancer because it’s something black men of all ages – young, middle-aged and older – just don’t talk about."

While acknowledging positive changes over the years, Zephaniah believed there was still a long way to go in breaking the silence and raising awareness.

More about Benjamin Zephaniah's career

Benjamin boasts a multifaceted career that spanned poetry, literature, music, and television. In the 1990s, he made notable appearances in popular UK shows like The Bill and The Comic Strip Presents…, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

However, it was in 2013 that he secured his best-known role as Jeremiah Jimmy Jesus in Steven Knight's acclaimed series Peaky Blinders. Zephaniah's portrayal of the character continued throughout the show's impressive nine-year run, earning him widespread recognition.

In addition to his television work, Benjamin Zephaniah ventured into film, making a memorable appearance in Farendj, a Sabine Prenczina film that also featured acclaimed actor Tim Roth. The poet's foray into the world of cinema further demonstrated his ability to captivate audiences across different mediums.

May brought exciting news for Benjamin Zephaniah's fans as it was revealed that his memoir, The Life And Rhymes of Benjamin Zephaniah, was in the process of being adapted into a television show. The project, developed by Steve Coogan's BBC-owned indie Baby Cow and Timewasters creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor, promises to delve into the captivating life and experiences of the prolific artist.