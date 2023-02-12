How did Charles Herring die? Tributes pour in as Pembroke Pines police officer passes away at 54

In an unfortunate incident, Pembroke Pines police officer Charles Herring passed away on Thursday, February 9, after part of a palm tree fell on him.

Sharing a post on Facebook, the Pembroke Pines Police Department said that officer Charles Herring was on duty when the incident took place around 11:30 am at the intersection of Northwest 184 Avenue and Sheridan Street.

It was also further mentioned in the Facebook post that “a piece of debris fell from a tree, striking Officer Herring and causing him to fall from his motorcycle."

The post further read:

“Officer Charles Herring paid the ultimate sacrifice for doing what he loved, serving and protecting others. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him."

The police department also mentioned in the post that officer Herring dedicated his whole life to public service. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

The Facebook post further read:

"Officer Herring succumbed to his injuries despite all lifesaving efforts from fellow officers and emergency medical professionals."

It was also mentioned in the post that:

"Officer Herring dedicated his life to public service and was a veteran of the United States Army. He also served as a police officer for the City of Starke (FL) for three years, before beginning his career as a Pembroke Pines Police Officer in 2001."

How social media users are reacting to the sudden demise of the Pembroke Pines police officer

As soon as the police department shared the post of officer Charles Herring's demise on Facebook, several social media users started reacting to it. One user wrote that they will always remember him.

See reactions here:

Rick Scott @SenRickScott



He dedicated his life to serving our community & will be remembered for his selfless legacy. Please join us in keeping his family in your prayers. Ann & I are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Pembroke Pines police officer Charles Herring.He dedicated his life to serving our community & will be remembered for his selfless legacy. Please join us in keeping his family in your prayers. wptv.com/news/state/bro… Ann & I are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Pembroke Pines police officer Charles Herring.He dedicated his life to serving our community & will be remembered for his selfless legacy. Please join us in keeping his family in your prayers. wptv.com/news/state/bro…

ALL GONE @LateModelFord BREAKING: Pembroke Pines, FL USA - The SoFla Police Department mourns the loss of their 22 year veteran motorcycle officer Charles Herring killed in the line of duty today in what is being called a freak random accident. BREAKING: Pembroke Pines, FL USA - The SoFla Police Department mourns the loss of their 22 year veteran motorcycle officer Charles Herring killed in the line of duty today in what is being called a freak random accident.

Sanjay @sanjaykumarpv Charles Herring, 54-year-old motorcycle cop of Pembroke Pines Police, died while in the line of duty following a wreck on NW 184th Avenue, south of Sheridan Street



Pranam Charles Herring, 54-year-old motorcycle cop of Pembroke Pines Police, died while in the line of duty following a wreck on NW 184th Avenue, south of Sheridan StreetPranam https://t.co/3c7n5gnQSy

Bob Laporte @rmlb36 Always remember: Police Officer Charles Herring, Pembroke Pines Police Department, Florida RIP Officer Herring. Thank You for your service. odmp.org/officer/26576 Always remember: Police Officer Charles Herring, Pembroke Pines Police Department, Florida RIP Officer Herring. Thank You for your service. odmp.org/officer/26576 https://t.co/IpjFNi5p1Y

Ted Carreras @carreras_ted END OF WATCH 2/9/2023

Pembroke Pines (FL)

Ofc. Charles Herring END OF WATCH 2/9/2023Pembroke Pines (FL)Ofc. Charles Herring

Bob Sloan @bobsloan_nj @GLFOP Prayers of Peace for Officer Charles Herring his family friends and fellow officers @GLFOP Prayers of Peace for Officer Charles Herring his family friends and fellow officers

Witness recounts fatal incident that led to officer Charles Herring's death

A woman was a witness to the incident and asked to remain unidentified. She said that a palm frond fell on top of the officer all of a sudden. Further, she said that she saw all this as she was driving right behind him.

She said:

"He hit the curb and his motorcycle flew one way and he flew another way and then she called 911."

After this, the officer was pronounced dead. The police department said that the memorial services will be announced in the near future. Moreover, it was reported that a candlelight vigil was also held for the police officer and people from the city also left messages for him on his patrol car.

