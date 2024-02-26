Former Aston Villa captain Chris Nicholl, who succumbed to complications arising from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), died on Saturday, February 24, 2024, confirmed by his family, as seen in the Sky News.

Nicholl, renowned for his dedication to football, fought a courageous battle against this debilitating illness, shedding light on the risks associated with the sport, as the family reads in a statement.

Nicholl died peacefully in the hospital, confirmed by his daughter, Cathy Nicholl, via a Facebook post. She wrote,

"It is with a heavy heart that we write this. Chris Nicholl (our dad) sadly passed away peacefully on Saturday evening in hospital. He fought a very long battle with CTE, caused by his dedication to football. Words can't describe how much we'll miss him."

Christopher John Nicholl, famous as Chris Nicholl, was a professional footballer, a center-back, and a captain for Aston Villa who was fighting with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a progressive and fatal brain disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries, which were caused by heading footballs in his long career, as per Sky News.

Chris Nicholl's CTE what is it amid his untimely demise at 77:

Nicholl, the center-back football player and the captain of Aston Villa, who led the League Cup in 1977 and managed Southampton, died at 77, as seen in the Sky News.

As per Lancashire Telegraph News, Nicholl was diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy in 2012, as he had trouble with his memory.

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a brain condition that is linked to head injuries with the constant collision of the head with heavy objects. The leading causes reported by NHS of CTE are regular sports contact, such as rugby, martial arts, football, and boxing.

A representative image of NHS, where CTE can be treated (Image via Getty)

However, the symptoms of such conditions cannot be identified at an early stage, but symptoms include short-term memory loss, problems in movements, getting lost, or confusion in planning, as NHS reported.

The NHS suggested that this condition can be treated with speech therapies for memory loss, physiotherapy if the patient faces difficulty in movements, and occupational therapies to make daily life easier.

Nicholl on his CTE and health:

During the 2017 football program, Nicholl first spoke about his CTE and said he is having trouble with memory due to the constant heading of footballs, as seen in the Lancashire Telegraph News.

In the football program at BBC, Chris Nicholl confirmed that he was diagnosed with CTE, which he had for four or five years, suggesting in 2012 or 2013. He said,

"I am brain-damaged from heading footballs. My memory is in trouble. Everyone forgets regular things, where your keys are. But when you forget where you live, that's different. I've had that for the last four or five years, it is definitely getting worse. It bothers me."

For Villa and Saints club, Nicholl has made more than 200 appearances and played 51 times for his country, including the 1982 World Cup. He also managed Southampton in 1985 and made a talented team for the club, including Alan Shearer, Matt Le Tissier, and Rod Wallace.

The football community mourns the untimely demise of Chris Nicholl at 77. However, the arrangements for his funeral are yet to be made.