"They were never ever going to score" - Alan Shearer hits out at Chelsea star after loss to Brentford

Alan Shearer has hit out at Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, claiming that the Blues were never going to score against Brentford. He believes that the striker is not staying in the right position and is far away from the goal.

Speaking on the Premier League productions, Shearer claimed that Jackson was not the striker to lead the attack for Chelsea. He added that the new signing was not playing as someone who is looking for goals:

"They were never ever going to score today Chelsea. To be more prolific you have to get yourself into scoring positions. There was a complete lack of movement from him [Jackson] today. He looks very raw and at times unsure what to do. You've got to make defenders work. Goalscorers don't hang around on the edge of the box like he does. It's his job to get on the end of it."

Jackson has scored just two goals in nine Premier League matches for the Blues. He has already picked up five yellow cards this season and was even suspended for one league match.

Joe Cole urges Chelsea to bring back loanee

Joe Cole has urged Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino to bring Romelu Lukaku back in the squad. He believes that the striker will get the club the goals they need.

Lukaku has been loaned to AS Roma this season after a dramatic summer saw him reject Inter Milan before a move to Juventus fell through. Cole believes his former side should have kept the Belgian star. He said on TNT Sports:

"You here all the buzz words around the club but at the end of the day, we can't score goals. With Romelu Lukaku, for all of his faults, he was in the door. He was a success at Inter Milan, he scored goals at Everton and West Brom in this country, why couldn't he score goals at Chelsea? What was wrong [with him?]"

He added:

"He is scoring goals now for Roma. So we have to look within ourselves, what is wrong with this club at the moment? I don't blame the manager one bit. Him and his staff are doing everything they can and I don't even blame the players. They are all top players. The squad is unbalanced, but there is something wrong fundamentally with the club at the moment."

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Blues will be looking to sign a new striker in 2024. Ivan Toney has been linked with a move in January, while links with Victor Osimhen remain in the papers.