"How are there customers for this?": Adult Diaper spa in New Hampshire goes viral, sparks wild reactions online 

New Hampshire's The Diaper Spa has recently garnered immense attention online. The rejuvenation facility is solely for those over 21 who seek to be accepted as "diaper-wearing individuals." News outlets claim that the venue hosts people with a baby's nursery complete with small beds, toys, and diapers. Reacting to the latest business venture, one netizen quipped:

Dr Colleen Murphy created the Diaper Spa to deliver a "one-on-one care experience" to those diaper-wearing adults who want a safe space to relive their childhood. Some activities in the spa reportedly include nurturing, playtime, story time, nap time, cuddle time, coloring, changing time, and nursery rhymes.

The Diaper Spa also claimed to be a "diaper salon, ageplay space and diaper B&B" for "diaper lovers" in the town of Atkinson.

The spa offers various services, including virtual playdates that cost $200 per hour and a $1,500 24-hour service called “Diaper B&B” that promises an entire day of care.

Speaking about how she met "adult baby/diaper lovers," also known as ABDL, she said in an interview with Boston:

"This led me to find a community of people who had varied needs to wear diapers, whether they were physical or emotional, such as vets wounded in combat with incontinence, people with progressive and congenital musculoskeletal conditions, and victims of trauma and abuse."

"That is repulsive": Netizens share their skepticism over The Diaper Spa

Internet users were weary of this peculiar Spa. Many believed that the concept had pedophilic undertones and would be a danger to society. Some simply found it peculiar. Reactions read:

As per the company’s policy, clients are subjected to screenings that include a check on the National Sex Offender Database, as no sexual interaction is permitted in the facility.

New Hampshire residents launched a petition against The Diaper Spa

Kayla Gallagher created the Stop The Diaper Spa- ATKINSON RESIDENTS Change.Org petition. She wrote:

"It has come to our attention that this business is advertised to individuals whose s*xual f*tish involves childlike behaviors. This business, per their website, has advertised our town playground to their potential clientele. Thus their s*xual f*tish will involve the town park where our children play."

The petition demanded the town of Atkinson reject the spa of licensing.

464 people had signed the petition at the time of writing this article.

Addressing the backlash, the spa's creator, Murphy, said in a statement to Boston that she takes safeguarding the Atkinson community "very seriously." She also opined that the concerns of the neighborhood will eventually "dissipate" and that "we will resume enjoying this beautiful place like we are all so blessed to have here."

Murphy also clarified that the ABDL community is not "composed of pedophiles, perverts, and sex offenders" by saying that "this is blatantly not true."

WHDH has revealed that The Diaper Spa is not licensed either for therapeutic services or as a business center. As per Boston, Murphy has submitted a home business application to the town’s zoning board. Information on whether the same was accepted remained unclear when writing this article.