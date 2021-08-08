How did Dennis Thomas die? Tributes pour in as Kool & the Gang's saxophonist and founding member passes away at 70

Renowned saxophonist Dennis Thomas, aka "Dee Tee," co-founder of Kool & the Gang, a soul-funk outfit, has died at the age of 70. A press release read that Thomas died “peacefully in his sleep.”

The musician had just performed with the band at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, which kicked off its 2021 season on July 4th.

Dennis Thomas was the original member of the band. He played the flute, percussion and alto saxophone. Thomas was known as the “master of ceremonies” during Kool & the Gang performances.

The press release stated:

“An original member of Kool & The Gang, Dennis was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanour.”

Dennis Thomas was credited for coming up with the intro to “Who’s Gonna Take the Weight,” which released in 1971.

How did Dennis Thomas die?

The Orlando-native co-founded Kool & the Gang in 1964 along with Ronald Bell, Robert “Kool” Bell, Spike Mickens, Ricky Westfield, Charles Smith and Ricky Westfield.

The soul-funk outfit created their own fusion of R&B, soul and jazz. The band called themselves the "Jazziacs" during the beginning of their career but went on to become Kool & the Gang in 1969.

The band has bagged two Grammy awards and seven American Music Awards throughout their careers. They have produced over 25 "Top 10 R&B hits" and sold over 70 albums worldwide.

Kool & the Gang will be releasing their 25th album Perfect Union, which is out on 20 August 2021. This would be Dennis Thomas’ last album he played in.

The band’s press release stated:

“A huge personality while also an extremely private person, Dennis was the alto saxophone player, flutist, percussionist as well as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows. Dennis’ prologue featured on the groups 1971 hit, ‘Who’s Gonna Take the Weight’ is legendary and an example of his showmanship.”

The statement continued:

“Dee Tee was the group’s wardrobe stylist who made sure they always looked fresh. In the band’s early days, Dennis also served as the ‘budget hawk,’ carrying the group’s earnings in a paper bag in the bell of his horn.”

Dennis Thomas reportedly passed away in New Jersey and the cause of his death is unknown.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul