Who is Kehlani dating? Singer sparks Kiana Lede rumors as "Ur Best Friend" music video sends fans into a frenzy

R&B singer Kehlani created a storm online after releasing a music video on July 30th for her (who also goes by the pronoun “they”) latest song “Ur Best Friend,” featuring Kiana Lede. The sensual music video, which ended with a steamy kiss between the two singers, has left fans wondering whether Kehlani is bisexual.

The music video has already garnered over 400,000 views on YouTube. Fans have fallen in love with the chemistry between the two singers.

kehlani grip on kiana neck and the lip bite will never not get me😫😫pic.twitter.com/o1tmgI2wUd — 𝖈𝖞 🧘‍♀️🧚🏾 (@DojasTinyBitch) July 30, 2021

thinking about kehlani & kiana pic.twitter.com/6mpO3uTtGo — best of kehlani (@kehlanifiles) July 29, 2021

THE NECK GRABBING… THE KISSING… THE CHEMISTRY OMG KEHLANI AND KIANA STANS WE WON pic.twitter.com/u23YhnfDzt — valentina (@JEHLANll) July 30, 2021

This Kehlani and Kiana video might just do me in pic.twitter.com/VrnY5KW944 — m a y a (@KioshiWarrior) July 29, 2021

the way kehlani grabbed kiana neck when they kissed her pic.twitter.com/RkYJo035tr — 𝖈𝖞 🧘‍♀️🧚🏾 (@DojasTinyBitch) July 29, 2021

i knew Kehlani & kiana Lede dropped the most ain’t shit video when i seen that video with kehlani in a black wife beater 😭 let me go rewatch it again tho — mango 💙💪🏾 (@Mothergayy) July 30, 2021

NOW WAIT A DAMN MINUTE 🥵🥵 y’all see how kehlani grab kiana lede’s neck like dat in the “ur best friend” video pic.twitter.com/WwerfDfCE6 — rena🔅 (@serenabeanaaa) July 30, 2021

EVERYONE SAY THANK YOU KIANA AND KEHLANI pic.twitter.com/7k0YOSjxcj — immy ✰ (@archivedkiana) July 27, 2021

That Kehlani and Kiana video was cute. They both fine. I’m here for it. pic.twitter.com/33HNqcm9ex — Meme (@MakingsofMeme) July 29, 2021

Kehlani’s exciting dating life

Fans have assumed that the 26-year-old singer is bisexual, but Kehlani opened up about her sexuality on an Instagram Live in April 2021, where she revealed that she is a lesbian. She said:

“I am gay ga-gay gay!!!”

In 2018, the “Honey” singer had previously claimed on Twitter that she was “not bi, not straight.” She continued:

“I’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non- binary people, intersex people, trans people.”

The Grammy-nominated singer was first linked to Canadian rapper PartyNextDoor in 2013. He had hinted at their relationship in songs including “Girl From Oakland” and “Muse.” In 2015, Kehlani went on to release “Things & Such,” which made it obvious that she was referring to the rapper.

Kehlani & PartyNextDoor (Image via Instagram)

Kehlani was rumored to be dating NBA star Kyrie Irving in 2015 after their friendship blossomed into something romantic. Alas, in 2016 Irving emphasized that he was “not dating” the R&B singer.

Kehlani and Shaina Negron (Image via Pinterest)

The Oakland-native also dated Shaina Negron, a painter and tattoo artist, in 2017. Shaina is rumored to be the muse for the hit track “Honey.” In 2018 Kehlani guest starred for Nicki Minaj’s podcast Queen Radio where she spoke about her relationship. She said:

“We’ve been just friends since then… That relationship actually wasn’t very long, but me and her are super cool now.”

Image via Instagram

News of Kehlani’s pregnancy broke in 2018 at the time she was in a relationship with her guitarist, Javaughn Young-White. On Queen Radio, she spoke about how the two were a perfect match:

“I started dating women before I ever dated men. Then, I was lucky to find a partner who was a bisexual male. And he really understands my queerness and my fluidity, and I really understand his. It’s very awesome to be understood.”

Unfortunately, the two broke up in 2020 and are still close friends and co-parents. She spoke to British Vogue about how the two remained amicable and how it felt right to have a child with the guitarist. Kehlani gave birth to her daughter Adeya Nomi in March 2019.

“I have someone that I definitely want to have a child with. They want a child just as much as me, like, we might as well just do it.” - Kehlani

In September 2019, Kehlani and rapper YG went public with their relationship at the New York Fashion Week Show. The two had an on-and-off relationship until they called it quits on Valentine’s Day in 2020.

Kehlani and YG (Image via Getty Images)

Kehlani took to Twitter today saying:

“I be truly dead at the theories that arise from the music videos but I LOVE that the acting and artistic point gets across! If you believe I have something going on with someone I starred in a music video with, I DID MY JOB.”

i be truly dead at the theories that arise from music videos but i LOVE that the acting and artistic point gets across! if you believe i have something going on with someone i starred in a music video with, I DID MY JOB 😂🤍 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 30, 2021

The R&B singer was referring to her rumored relationship with Kiana Leda after the “Ur Best Friend” music video was released.

Also Read: What is Dr.Dre's net worth in 2021? Examining the rapper's fortune as he is forced to pay ex- wife Nicole Young a whopping $300, 000 a month

Edited by Gautham Balaji