How did Denyse Plummer die? Cause of death explored as Calypso Queen dies aged 69

Calypso and gospel singer Denyse Plummer, best known for her song Nah Leaving, has passed away at the age of 69. The news was announced by The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation on August 27 via a lengthy Facebook post, where the committee and its president sent condolences to the deceased's family, friends, and loved ones.

The president of the organization, Ainsley King, wrote:

"Denyse Plummer's legacy is etched in the annals of Trinidad and Tobago's musical heritage. Her journey from singing in the Holy Name Convent choirs to ascending to the pinnacle of the calypso world is an inspiring testament to her dedication and perseverance. She shattered barriers and paved the way for female calypsonians, demonstrating that the power of one's voice transcends gender and background."

King further wrote that Plummer's legacy will also be a part of Trinidad and Tobago's musical heritage.

King praised Denyse Plummer's remarkable accomplishments, which included numerous Female Calypso Crowns, the prestigious titles of National Calypso Monarch and Calypso Queen, and a successful win at the renowned Apollo Theatre's Amateur Night.

Her professional debut in 1986 was in front of a local audience that was unprepared for a female calypsonian, much alone one with a white father and a black mother. Her tenacity garnered her several accolades.

Denyse Plummer died of cancer

As per multiple news reports, Denyse Plummer died after a long battle with cancer. Media outlet St. Vincent Times reported last month, her son Jesse Boocock told The Express that the star was resting at home and spending time with her family after her chemotherapy ended.

Moreover, she expressed gratitude for her long and illustrious career during a charity event hosted by the Denyse Plummer Foundation on May 13.

In the Facebook tribute shared by Ainsley King, he said that, in addition to her musical achievements, Plummer's dedication to the care of special needs children and contributions to the cultural environment gained her recognition and acclaim.

Confirming her demise on August 28, Denyse Plummer's family shared a post on Facebook via her profile.

Calling her a "wonderful mother, grandmother, wife, friend and an exemplary example to the younger generations," her family wrote:

"She will be missed by many, especially her family. She will live on through her music, literature and the beautiful impressions she left on everyone she met. We love you Denyse, thanks for the magic you brought to this world."

On the personal front, Plummer tied the knot with Patrick Boocock. They became parents to two sons. Reportedly, her family played a big role in her success as a singer.