What does 'remission' mean? Hank Green gives update on cancer diagnosis leaving netizens thrilled

YouTuber and science communicator Hank Green shared a health update on Tuesday, August 22, stating that he is currently in complete remission three months after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer strain where the body’s lymphatic system gets affected. The 43-year-old younger brother of popular author John Green said that he learned about his remission during his post-treatment follow-up. Remission happens when the amount of cancer in an affected person’s body is eliminated or reduced by treatment.

It can be of two types — partial and complete remission. While complete remission means that there is no sign of any cancer in the body anymore, partial remission indicates that the cancer has decreased in amount or has stopped growing. Regarding his complete remission from cancer, Hank Green wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, that the chance of the cancer relapsing is low but is still quite present.

He informed everyone that he would have to go through a scan after three months to ensure that his body remained cancer-free. The YouTuber added that doctors need to keep his health under observation for about five years from now to conclude that Hank's cancer is completely cured.

Netizens are thrilled to hear about Hank Green's complete remission

Hank further wrote under the thread of his post on X that he will also have to deal with his post-treatment health, and it is definitely not something ideal since one cannot get out of it unharmed. He shared that he was still suffering from some pain, anxiety, fatigue, and migraines. However, he concluded that the news of his remission felt good.

The YouTuber's health update was met with a shower of celebratory and congratulatory messages. People rejoiced at the news and wished him good health and a stable remission. They extended their love and support to the YouTuber. Those who witnessed Hank's journey after his cancer diagnosis were especially happy to learn that he was in complete remission.

Hank Green says chances of relapse are low

Green revealed his diagnosis on May 19 in a YouTube video. He explained at the time that he had to go for a routine checkup due to enlarged lymph nodes. During one of these scans, he found out about Hodgkin’s lymphoma. However, he noted in a video in May that the cancer did not spread anywhere else on his body from its source, which was his left armpit, near his chest area.

Over the past three months, Hank Green has gone through a multi-pronged treatment procedure to combat the cancer-affected cells in his body. In a TikTok video posted on August 22, he outlined that the treatment plan was formed after a lot of research and gathering a lot of evidence from other people facing similar health issues. He added:

“With mine, it was chemotherapy then radiation, which I finished about a week ago.”

With any similar diagnosis, the next steps always involve a chance of relapse. However, Hank claimed that with his case of Hodgkin’s lymphoma in particular, the risk is pretty low. For now, the YouTuber will be taking one day at a time.