How did Dexter Romweber die? Tributes pour in as founder of Flat Duo Jets dies aged 57

Dexter Romweber, who was a member of the rock band Flat Duo Jets, passed away on February 16, 2024, at the age of 57. He died from natural causes, and further details on the same are currently awaited. His family said in a tribute post through Facebook that a medical examination is yet to be conducted into his death.

Also known as Dex, he additionally pursued a solo career, where he released a few projects such as Blues That Defy My Soul and Folk Songs: Solo Collection. He contributed to the majority of the albums released by Flat Duo Jets since the 1980s.

Netizens express their grief over Dexter Romweber's death on X

Dexter Romweber became a popular face among the public over the years for his music. Social media platform X was flooded with tributes from the public when they heard about his sudden demise.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dexter's family shared a statement on his official Facebook page with a black-and-white photo where he held an instrument in his hand. The post described Romweber as "one of the most acclaimed artists of the roots-rock underground," and Flat Duo Jets contributed to making him famous among everyone.

"While the Jets never broke through commercially, their fiery strum and twang was a major influence on artists including the White Stripes, X, Cat Power and Neko Case."

The post revealed that Dexter continued to work in other acts and became an expert in various instruments, such as the Rachmaninoff-styled classical piano. The statement continued:

"Romwever was preceded in death by his sister Sara; brothers Joe and Luke; and most recently his mother Sara. We will have more to say soon, but ask for privacy at this time."

Dexter Romweber and his career explained in brief

According to Oxford American, Dexter Romweber was raised in Chapel Hill, and his family was full of musicians, including his mother. He was in high school when he met Chris Smith, and they began performing on multiple occasions. This later led to the formation of Flat Duo Jets.

The group featured only two people as members in the beginning, and they worked on their projects at the local studio alongside their house. In 1985, the group recorded its first live album, and their music received a positive response from the public.

Flat Duo Jets was active for around 16 years, and they collaborated with musician Gene Maltais on one of their projects. His last album was titled Good Thing Goin, which came out in May 2023.