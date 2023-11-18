"Stories took a hard turn": John Crist Facebook hacked stories controversy explained as posts go viral 

Comedian John Crist recently took to the internet to inform followers that his Facebook account was hacked. The page in question surprised netizens as an unidentified person began posting inappropriate content on the platform. In response to the controversy, one netizen said:

Expand Tweet

For those unversed, stand-up comedian John Crist has been performing at open mics since 2009 and has now found success on YouTube. He has won several competitions including the Loonees Comedy Competition and the Got Laughs Competition. He recently announced that he was going on tour in the U.S.

Facebook user Fern Bel Compton recently took to the social networking site to announce that John Crist’s Facebook page was hacked. The netizen also wrote online:

“He’s been working trying to get his account back. Whoever has control is posting some questionable reels.”

John Crist releases statement after Facebook account gets hacked

On November 17, the comic took to his social media accounts to inform fans that he was not the person behind the questionable Facebook posts. He said on X:

“My Facebook got hacked, sorry everyone! We are working as fast as we can to fix it, thanks for all the DMs.”

Addressing the same, he also said on Instagram- “What a nightmare this has all been. I’m so so sorry!” In an Instagram story, he also told his followers:

“Still working on it! And btw the Lord is watching all y’all that have never visited my fb and are now going over there to see.”

Many took to the comment sections to tell Crist that the content that was being posted on Facebook without his knowledge was incredibly contentious. Asserting the same, X user Matthew Turner said:

“Your stories today are wild. Saw across my feed and was like what happened to John.”

X user @glennytshinn21 hilariously said- “I thought you were just into thick mamas all the sudden,” while referring to the Facebook posts.

X user @blake_harper revealed that a woman’s adult subscribers-only content page was being advertised on Crist’s Facebook account.

X user @AmandaJ1988_ also revealed that he saw a “big bum” on John Crist’s Facebook page.

The content that was posted on the Facebook page has since been removed. Many were evidently shocked to see the explicit content on the social media page. Some also had hilarious reactions to the hacking. A few tweets read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

John Crist was seemingly canceled from the internet prior to the recent Facebook scandal

This is not the first time the comic has found himself in hot waters. In 2019, the Christian comedian was accused of s*xual harassment and misconduct. According to Charisma Magazine, John Crist used his celebrity status to- “harass, manipulate and exploit young women over the last seven years.”

The magazine also shared that Crist allegedly s*xted multiple women at the same time, initiated inappropriate relationships with married women and with those who were in committed relationships and also offered show tickets in exchange of s*xual favors.

In response, the comedian canceled his tour dates and also dealt with his Netflix show being shut down. He also published a written apology where he claimed that he was receiving professional treatment for his “s*xual sin and addiction struggles.”

Crist reportedly spent four months in rehabilitation. He has since returned to the stage where he continues to perform several skits which also include satirizing Christian culture.