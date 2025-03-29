How different is Ashton Hall's night routine from his morning routine? Fitness influencer goes viral once more

It has been a few days since content creator Ashton Hall uploaded his morning routine, and it ended up amassing millions of views. On Friday, March 28, 2025, he uploaded his night routine as well, which gained millions of views.

Talking about Ashton Hall's morning routine, which was uploaded originally on March 7 and went viral on March 19, his day seemingly starts at 3.52 am with brushing his teeth with Saratoga water. The content creator is then seen dipping his face in a bowl filled with ice several times, running on the treadmill, and jumping in the swimming pool.

In the morning routine, Ashton is also seen working out shortly after 7 am local time. Elsewhere in the video, he is seen rubbing a banana peel on his face and then eating a freshly made avocado toast breakfast. Last week, the video was posted by a men's lifestyle page on X, amassing more than 700 million views.

Coming to the night routine, it starts at 5.02 pm local time with what appeared to be an ice bath. At around 5.30 pm, he is seen taking a comforting bath while enjoying freshly served dinner.

After that, he could be seen taking a few phone calls. Shortly before 6.30 pm, Ashton Hall takes a bite of a banana before rubbing the peel on his face.

It was then his time to brush his teeth with Sensodyne toothpaste. Ashton Hall was again seen using his Saratoga water. From 7 pm to 7.30 pm, Hall reads the Bible before finally going to sleep. On X, the night routine video gained more than 14 million views within less than 24 hours since it was uploaded.

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall was recently joined by MrBeast in one of his morning routine videos

Ashton Hall's morning and night routine videos have not only developed interest amongst netizens. MrBeast recently appeared in one of Hall's morning routine videos on March 28, 2025. From dipping his face in ice water and then working out to running on the treadmill, MrBeast did it all.

He shared a video on his social media platforms, with a caption that read:

"Got the main himself to do the morning routine with me."

The video, which was uploaded on March 28, amassed a huge number of responses online. On X, the video garnered more than 14 million views as well as over 180K likes. Meanwhile, on Instagram, the video garnered more than three million views and over 10K likes.

Apart from online reactions and likes on the routine videos, many recreations of Ashton Hall's morning and night routines have also made it to social media platforms.

According to reports by USA Today, Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Miami posted one of the many recreations of the popular video.

Ashton Hall began uploading fitness content during the pandemic. He would offer workout advice to those who could not afford to go to gyms during the lockdown phase. His recent routine videos have gained him massive attention lately.

