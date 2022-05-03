How did Eugene DeLeon Sr. die? Cause of death explored as Texas Rattlesnake handler dies

Famous snake handler Eugene DeLeon Sr. passed away on April 30 during a show in South Texas. The injuries he sustained after getting bit by a Western Diamondback rattlesnake at a Rattlesnake Roundup event in Freer, Texas ended up causing his death.

Eugene’s sister Monica Damas expressed her grief on Facebook and wrote:

“My brother has gained his wings today doing what he loved doing, he had a passion for snake handling at the rattlesnake round up in Freer. After many years of handling these things today was not your day with them.. Rest in Peace my brother…”

Eugene DeLeon Sr.'s cause of death explored

Eugene DeLeon Sr. was at the Rattlesnake Roundup event when the incident happened (Image via Monica Loop Casiano/Facebook)

DeLeon Sr. was bitten by a rattlesnake, which ultimately led to his sudden death. According to Freer Police Chief Hector Doria, Eugene was bitten on the shoulder at 1 pm on Saturday, April 30, and admitted to a hospital in Corpus Christi. He died at 9 pm on the same day.

A veteran snake handler, Eugene was a member of the Snake Busters Snake Handlers in Freer, 100 miles north of San Antonio. He was a Freer Volunteer Fire Department member and a custodian at Freer High School.

DeLeon Sr. was attending the Rattlesnake Roundup event when the incident took place. The Freer Chamber of Commerce usually organizes this event, which happens to be one of the largest festivals of the year in the city.

The Freer Chamber of Commerce paid tribute to DeLeon Sr. on social media and wrote,

“The love and dedication he displayed for his community was witnessed every day from being a member of the Freer Vol. Fire Department to being a call away for local residents to assist with removing snakes from their property.”

They further added,

“He was always ready to help. We will never forget his excitement during Roundup time, from doing interviews with television stations to appearing on televised wildlife shows, he did it all.”

Further details about Eugene’s family, date of birth, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

