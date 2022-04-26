Is Cary Elwes okay? Actor shares picture of rattlesnake bite after being hospitalized

Cary Elwes recently shared a graphic picture of his injured hand after being bitten by a rattlesnake. The Stranger Things star revealed on April 25 that he was recovering well after being bitten by the reptile on Saturday.

Elwes posted a photo of his injured finger, which looked swollen and bruised. He started his message and wrote,

“Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake.”

ROUS, or Rodents of Unusual Size, refers to creatures from The Princess Bride. He also thanked the medical and emergency workers for helping him in his time of need. He wrote,

“Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.”

Cary Elwes’ present condition

Cary Elwes was hospitalized on Saturday and is now out of danger (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Elwes was airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Saturday after being bitten by a rattlesnake near his Malibu home. Sources close to him said that he was working outside when the accident happened and it was not revealed where he was bitten.

Reports say that Elwes was serious enough that he needed immediate medical attention and that people around him felt like it was a life-threatening injury. He got the help he needed at the time and is now out of danger.

The 59-year-old was previously injured and hospitalized twice on the set of The Princess Bride. He was first knocked out cold by accident during a fake KO scene and required stitches. He then broke his toe at one point and was hobbling around throughout the shoot.

Born Ivan Simon Cary Elwes, he is well-known for his roles in films like The Jungle Book, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Cradle Will Rock, A Christmas Carol, No Strings Attached, and others.

He has also appeared on television in various series including The X-Files, Seinfeld, Psych, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and more.

