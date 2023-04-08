How to get the old face filter on TikTok? Steps explained

Several videos of people trying out the old face filter, is the latest trend to gain traction on TikTok, keeping social media users hooked. As the name suggests, this filter shows people how they will look once they are older. The name of this filter is "2078," as it is intended to give users an idea of how they would look in the year 2078.

Social media users trying out this filter can be seen with wrinkles on their face, grey hair, and bulgy eyes. It must be remembered, however, that the filter does not give completely accurate results and it cannot tell exactly how you are going to look in the next 50 years.

How to find the old face filter on TikTok: A step-by-step guide

If you are unable to find this filter on TikTok, then here's a rundown of how to use the 2078 filter.

Open the TikTok app and click on the ‘+’ button in the middle of the screen to create a new video.

On the lower left, find the effects icon and click on it

Then in the trending section, swipe through the headings

Now, you need to scroll down through the effects until you see one that has a picture of an old lady as its icon

In the final step, click on the icon and make sure to center yourself on the camera

nw.reader || TrubornDesign @ReaderNw Happy Face Friday



Found a filter that does a disturbingly great job at old age. But after a rough teething toddler night, it's exactly how I'm currently feeling.



Hope everyone is binge watching or reading some horror today.🖤



#facefriday #momtoatoddler Happy Face FridayFound a filter that does a disturbingly great job at old age. But after a rough teething toddler night, it's exactly how I'm currently feeling.Hope everyone is binge watching or reading some horror today.🖤 ✨Happy Face Friday✨Found a filter that does a disturbingly great job at old age. But after a rough teething toddler night, it's exactly how I'm currently feeling.😅Hope everyone is binge watching or reading some horror today.🖤💀#facefriday #momtoatoddler https://t.co/IGAZ6E8EAa

Alongside the 2078 filter trend, another trend is also enjoying its moment in the spotlight. This filter is expected the reveal the age of the user's face and tell them how they look.

However, the results aren't accurate.

Here's how you can use the face-age filter:

Go to the TikTok app and click on the home screen

Now, you need to click on the plus icon in the center of the screen

For the next step, click on the face age effect filter from the list of filters

In the final step, take your selfie and share it with your friends

, @jangrated stray kids bang chan finding skz 2 stayc sumin how old do i look ? age filter on tiktok 43 45 strayc stayswith stray kids bang chan finding skz 2 stayc sumin how old do i look ? age filter on tiktok 43 45 strayc stayswith https://t.co/orB7cqx4zV

Teenage filter went viral on TikTok and people tried their hands on it

Before the old face filter made headlines, the teenage filter was having a moment on TikTok. This trend began in February 2023, and in this filter, people were trying to find out how they would look as a teenager.

Pennywise @PennywiseMn So I did the teenage filter on tiktok...very weird to see that face I remember. So I did the teenage filter on tiktok...very weird to see that face I remember. https://t.co/JQs3T6bfwL

Other than this, the teenage filter also has the feature of an add-on filter in which, users can compare the results with how they look now.

Poll : 0 votes