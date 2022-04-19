How did Hollis Resnik die? Cause of death explored as Chicago stage actress dies aged 66

On Sunday, April 17, Hollis Resnik passed away at the age of 66. She was famous for her appearances in musical theater stages in various memorable and critically acclaimed performances.

Her longtime friend Rev. Jim Heneghan said that she was hospitalized at the Swedish Covenant Hospital over the past week and that her ex-husband Thomas Mendel was by her side when she passed away.

Broadway Bob @TheBroadwayBob One of my absolute favorite Chicago actresses passed today at the early age of 67. If you didn’t have the opportunity to experience Hollis Resnik, check out her solo album, “Make Someone Happy.” A great representation of her range and singularity as an artist. #hollisresnik One of my absolute favorite Chicago actresses passed today at the early age of 67. If you didn’t have the opportunity to experience Hollis Resnik, check out her solo album, “Make Someone Happy.” A great representation of her range and singularity as an artist. #hollisresnik https://t.co/Jqeo5ptGs1

Hollis Resnik’s cause of death and career explored

Hollis Resnik died due to heart failure, according to multiple sites. As mentioned earlier, her friend Rev. Jim Heneghan revealed that she was in the hospital for the past week. Heneghan said,

“She was moving gracefully into retirement, and she talked about doing concerts. She was also looking for opportunities and parts in New York, but she didn’t want to fly there because of Covid concerns. She was at a point in her life where she could pick and choose and weigh her options carefully and take her time.”

Hollis Resnik's career and personal life

Hollis Resnik is hoisted high at the climax of I am Easily Assimilated as the Shakespeare Theatre Company (Image via Bill O'Leary/Getty Images)

Born in 1955, Resnik won the Sarah Siddons Award in 1992. She appeared thrice on the television show Cupid and played supporting roles in the motion pictures, Backdraft and Little Big Top.

She then appeared in the Off-Broadway musical version of Wings as Amy the sympathetic therapist in 1993. She released a compact disc, titled Make Someone Happy in 2002, which included Broadway, pop, jazz, and original songs.

Hollis toured in many musicals and played the role of Fantine in the 3rd U.S. National Tour of Les Miserables in 1988. She was seen as Mrs. Meers in the U.S. tour of Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2003 and as Muriel in the U.S. tour of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in 2006.

She toured in the musical Man of La Mancha as Aldonza in March 2007 and as a beggar woman in the 2001 Ravinia Festival concert version of Sweeney Todd. She appeared as Countess Charlotte Malcolm in A Little Night Music in concert at the Ravinia Festival in 2002.

She starred as two middle-aged Edies in the Mid-West premiere of Grey Gardens in suburban Chicago’s Northlight Theatre, Skokie, Illinois from November to December 2008. She also played the role of Velma Von Tussle in the musical Hairspray at the Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire, Illinois in 2009.

Resnik then appeared as Old Woman in the Goodman Theatre’s production of Leonard Bernstein’s musical Candide in September and October 2010. That same year, she was seen as Margaret in the Arena Stage production of The Light in the Piazza.

She played the role of Mother Superior in the touring version of Sister Act and of Judy Garland in the 2014 Milwaukee Repertory Theatre production of End of the Rainbow.

Hollis was married to musician Thomas Mendel. The marriage did not last and ended in divorce. The pair remained in touch and Mendel was there with Resnik when she passed away.

